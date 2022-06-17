Santa Clara County health officials expect vaccination sites for children ages 6 months to 5 years to be up and running next week.
With U.S. Food & Drug Administration authorization secured for children under 5 and a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation set to come after the Town Crier’s print deadline, the last group of the population eligible for vaccinations will be able to receive the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines at county sites, including one in Mountain View, county health officials announced at a press conference Friday (June 17).
Despite the generally low level of severe illness and death resulting from COVID-19 among very young children, public health director Dr. Sara Cody said vaccination is still important for preventing infection.
“That other layer of protection – distancing and masks – is very difficult to implement in younger age groups,” Cody said, noting that kids under age 5 are also vulnerable to long COVID, just like adults.
Director of healthcare preparedness Dr. Ahmad Kamal said the county will begin distributing vaccines within 24 hours of their arrival in the county. Addressing some parents’ concerns about the vaccines’ potential side effects and safety, assistant health officer Dr. Sarah Rudman reassured the public.
“What we saw was the expected minor side effects from getting a shot from these vaccines as we do from everything else,” she said. “We didn’t see any of the scary side effects we were worried about.”
According to Cody, COVID levels in the county remain high, though they are leveling off or declining slightly, based on wastewater data.
“The weather is not good – put your mask on when you’re indoors,” she advised.
To register for a vaccination appointment, call your child’s health-care provider or visit vax.sccgov.org.
