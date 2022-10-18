Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
The County of Santa Clara Healthcare System plans to open a new Valley Health Center serving the North County region in 2024.
The new 24,500-square-foot clinic – located at 4151 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto – will provide primary care, mental health, OB/GYN, pediatrics and urgent-care services. Lab, pharmacy and imaging services also will be available.
Patients in and near the Mountain View and Palo Alto communities will be able to access services closer to home when the clinic opens in late 2024.
“This is an absolute winner for our community,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, chairperson of the county’s Health and Hospital Committee. “A county primary care clinic in North County will make it easier for people to access the care they need, where they need it. The new clinic ensures that there will be affordable, accessible preventative health care in North County conveniently located just along the border of Mountain View and Palo Alto.”
The new health center in Palo Alto will make it easier for residents to achieve better health, according to Paul E. Lorenz, CEO of Santa Clara Valley Healthcare.
“With the support of Supervisor Simitian and the County Board of Supervisors, the County of Santa Clara Health System will expand our service locations to provide more care for more people in our county,” Lorenz said.
Dr. Angela Suarez, primary care medical director at Santa Clara Valley Healthcare, noted that the county is “rich in ethnic diversity,” which includes both its residents and its workforce.
“Our multi-lingual and -cultural staff will provide a setting that makes patients feel welcome, as in our other Valley Health Centers,” she said. “Understanding a patient’s background and ability to communicate in their language makes it easier to explain to them why preventative screenings are so important to maintaining good health. It also allows them to communicate their needs and puts them at the center of their care team.”
The services provided are part of the county’s health care delivery system, Santa Clara Valley Healthcare, which operates 13 Valley Health Centers throughout Santa Clara County, in addition to O’Connor Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose and St.
Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy.
For more information on the County of Santa Clara Health System, visit health.sccgov.org.
