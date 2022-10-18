10_19_simitian.jpg

County Supervisor Joe Simitian last week announces plans for a new Valley Health Center in Palo Alto. 

 Nick Sherrell/Santa Clara Valley Healthcare

The County of Santa Clara Healthcare System plans to open a new Valley Health Center serving the North County region in 2024.

The new 24,500-square-foot clinic – located at 4151 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto – will provide primary care, mental health, OB/GYN, pediatrics and urgent-care services. Lab, pharmacy and imaging services also will be available.

10_19_simitian2.jpg

Santa Clara Valley Healthcare CEO Paul E. Lorenz, above with Simitian, said the new clinic will expand the system’s coverage area. 

