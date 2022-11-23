“All or nothing” is a pretty common belief that influences our behaviors when it comes to diet, exercise and other wellness patterns. We believe we either have to be all in to move the needle and make a difference, or, conversely, if we can’t be all in, we often decide investing in our health isn’t worth it at all.
The new year is the typical season of “all in,” while the holidays are the season of “all-out.” It’s right around this time of year when things fall apart. We get busy, we get out of our routines and before we know it, we have completely abandoned all the things that help us manage our physical, emotional and mental health during one of the most stressful times of the year. Hence the rise of depression, anxiety and holiday blues.
What if you tried something different this year? What if instead of throwing in the proverbial towel on the rest of 2022 and waiting until January to get back on the health and wellness wagon, you started now?
The reality is that investing in your health doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing proposition. In fact, if those elusive New Year’s resolutions have taught us anything, it’s that extremes don’t work. They aren’t enjoyable. They aren’t sustainable. And eventually our bodies rebel against the extremes, illustrated by exercise-induced injuries, yo-yo dieting weight fluctuations and the constant state of shame, guilt and self-loathing so many feel when they don’t do what they “should.”
Gentle consistency
The good news is that a little bit of self-care goes a long way. The hardest part is shifting away from the all-or-nothing mindset and toward the idea of gentle consistency. Instead of putting off any semblance of self-care until Monday, mañana or next year, do a little something for yourself and your health every day. That can be as simple as enjoying a refreshing 10-minute walk around the block, a hot cup of tea while reading the paper or an afternoon power nap. Yes, I said it. A nap. Resting and recharging is as important to proactively managing your wellness as what you eat and how you move.
Small steps yield significant results. Over time. That’s the key element most of us overlook. We neglect to truly appreciate the compounding significance of making consistent deposits into our mental and physical health bank.
This year, take the reins and reap the benefits of prioritizing yourself and your health during the time of year when you need it most.
Write down the following and be as specific as possible.
• Five non-negotiables you need to feel your best (for example, snuggles with your pet, seven hours of uninterrupted sleep, morning coffee).
• Five “nice-to-haves” that spark joy for you (for example, a walk with a friend, a favorite holiday dish, a favorite holiday movie).
• Five things you wish you could say “no” to (for example, hosting your in-laws, attending a work holiday party, eating fruit cake).
Then go one step further and pencil into your calendar when you are going to carve out time for what fills your bucket this holiday season. Warning: You will undoubtedly have to say “no” to something or someone else, so you can say “yes” to you, and that is OK. Self-care is an inside job, and you have every right to choose you.
Erin Paruszewski is founder and CEO of Alkalign, a functional fitness studio in downtown Los Altos. She is the author of “It Doesn’t Have to Hurt to Work.” For questions and more information, email her at erin@alkalignstudios.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments