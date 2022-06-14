Dr. Shane Dormady, an oncology specialist, wants patients to know that cancer isn’t unbeatable – especially with the technology available at the El Camino Health Cancer Center in Mountain View, where he serves as medical director.
“There’s always a solution to the problem,” Dormady said. “Even if the cancer can’t be cured outright, (it) can be managed and controlled for years and decades, allowing patients to get to that wedding of their child, get to the birth of their grandchildren (and) have great quality of life.”
The El Camino Health Cancer Center is the third in the state, after hospitals at UC San Francisco and UCLA, to offer positron emission tomography (PET). And unlike large, academic hospitals, ECH can schedule and run tests in a number of days, rather than over the course of a few months, according to Dormady. PET scans, which can detect a variety of diseased tissues, are especially useful for diagnosing the less-obvious lobular breast cancer.
After detection, Dormady said, “we have the latest technology in terms of software and hardware in our radiation oncology department.” He pointed to a recent innovation in radiation, the Ethos system, which delivers targeted radiation, enabling doctors to respond in real time to a tumor’s size or position, as well as to any changes in the patient’s body, like weight gain. Another benefit – Ethos therapy can deliver the same treatment in one 30-minute session that previously would have taken five 90- to 120-minute sessions, Dormady added.
Prevention
Despite the advances in technology, Dormady emphasized that an “anti-cancer,” preventive lifestyle is the first step in effective cancer management. Acknowledging misinformation about the cancer risks of various foods and other environmental factors, Dormady said the most effective actions are based on common sense.
“Far and away, No. 1 is not smoking cigarettes,” Dormady said, adding that vaping and smoking other substances like marijuana also can increase the risk of cancer.
Other preventive measures on the list include moderation in alcohol consumption and regular exercise, but Dormady noted that there are plenty of misconceptions about exercise as well.
“For a lot of patients, they envision that means, ‘Every day I go to the gym for three hours and exercise very intensely,’” he said. “But regular exercise, for the context of cancer prevention and decreasing rates of recurrence when you’ve had cancer, is really exercising with a brisk walk for 20 minutes, three or four times per week. Believe it or not, that is very beneficial.”
In terms of food, it’s all about moderation, Dormady advised. Excessive amounts of animal and dairy fats should be avoided, he said, but “it doesn’t mean you have to be perfect.”
Detection
Every patient can help with early detection as well, Dormady said. For common types of cancer such as breast and prostate, patients should stay on top of regular screenings. For breast cancer, that’s a monthly self-exam. For prostate, schedule a colonoscopy around the age of 45 or 50.
Breast cancer detection has also advanced significantly in the past 20 years, from primarily mammograms to PET, MRI and other scans, which take into account breast density and find smaller lesions.
