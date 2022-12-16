Appointments started opening up this week for the region’s youngest age group to access bivalent COVID-19 boosters. Children ages 6 months to 4 years old had previously not been approved to receive boosters, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval came with limitations other age groups haven’t experienced.
For children under age 5, only those who received the two-dose Moderna initial vaccine series can now receive a bivalent booster, which is also produced by Moderna, if it is two months or more since they completed the initial series. Children who received the three-dose Pfizer initial series are not approved for a “mix and match” dose of the Moderna booster, and Pfizer has not brought a bivalent booster to the FDA for approval for this age group.
