06_14_23_HEALTH_AmitEtkin.png

As founder and CEO of Alto Neuroscience, Dr. Amit Etkin aims to make a major impact in the mental health field.

 Courtesy of Dr. Amit Etkin

If you’ve driven down San Antonio Road across from downtown Los Altos, you’ve likely seen a sign that reads “Alto Neuroscience.” 

But what you don’t see is that within the unassuming brown building, psychiatrist and neuroscientist Dr. Amit Etkin and his team are developing a system to accurately treat people suffering from mental health conditions. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.