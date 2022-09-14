Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
One highlight of summer is when those bland, pale and tasteless strawberries of winter get replaced with sultry, sweet red berries on supermarket shelves. If you get your berries from the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market, expect another level of peak flavor and ripeness. The market is still doling out half-flats of these glimmering rubies for under $20, a great deal in this inflationary landscape.
While berries are universally popular, one fruit commonly overlooked in the late summer and early fall is the fig. Figs have been prized in the Middle East since ancient times, when Bedouins carried strings of dried figs packed together like loaves of bread on long, arduous journeys across the desert. The figs provided them with a nutritious, high-carbohydrate food source in a region where food was scarce.
For such a small fruit, both fresh and dried figs are rich in phytonutrients, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals such as calcium and potassium.
Regardless of the variety of summer fruit, many people buy copious amounts of nature’s candy, knowing wistfully that these juicy gems won’t be around for long. Then the inevitable happens. People end up with more fruit than they can possibly eat, so having a backup plan to use the leftovers before they spoil is a good idea.
While fruit pies and crumbles are beloved, savory or earthy preparations add new and unexpected flavors to fruit without excess sugar. Herbs like basil or mint bring out complex undertones often missed in sugary pies. Cheeses offer a creamy, rich and satisfying counterpoint to the juicy fruit. A finishing touch of balsamic glaze can surprise the palate even more. Spices add a warming element to jams as fall beckons.
To help you get started, here are two Mediterranean recipes that use strawberries and figs for easy entertaining.
Strawberry Bruschetta with fresh basil, balsamic glaze and goat cheese is an addictive combination of sweet and savory, crunchy and creamy. These loaded-up toasts make great appetizers for your barbecue or for a light summer meal.
Fig Jam with Fall Spices features cardamom, cinnamon and allspice – it pairs beautifully with soft cheeses on a baguette or crackers. This versatile jam also can enhance Moroccan tagine or add a subtle sweetness to marinades for braised meats.
Fig Jam with Fall Spices
• 1 pound fresh figs, quartered
• 1 cup water
• 1 cup granulated sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1 lemon, juiced
• 1/4 teaspoon allspice
• 1/4 teaspoon cardamom
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Combine all ingredients in large pot and bring to boil over medium-high heat. Turn heat down to a simmer, stirring occasionally, and cook uncovered 30 minutes or until liquid has been reduced, fruit is soft and jam is thick. If it is too dry, add more water, preferably boiling water.
Remove from heat and allow to cool. Pour into sterilized jars.
Jam lasts up to six weeks when refrigerated.
Strawberry Bruschetta
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 loaf crusty bread, thickly sliced
• 2 tablespoons balsamic glaze, divided (available at Trader Joe’s)
• Pinch of salt and pepper
• 2 cups strawberries, sliced
• 8 ounces soft goat cheese
• 4 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
Brush bread slices with olive oil and place on grill until toasted on both sides, or bake in oven 7 minutes at 400 F.
Combine strawberries with 1 tablespoon balsamic glaze and add a pinch of salt and pepper. Allow strawberries to macerate 15 minutes.
Once toasts are browned, spread with goat cheese, top with strawberries and basil, then drizzle balsamic glaze.
Blanche Shaheen is a cookbook author and journalist who lives in Los Altos. For more recipes, find her cookbook, “Feast in the Middle East: A Personal Journey of Family and Cuisine,” at feastinthemiddleeast.com.
