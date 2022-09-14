Strawberry Bruschetta

Savory or earthy preparations add new and unexpected flavors to fruit without excess sugar – for example, combining strawberries, basil and balsamic vinegar in a late summer bruschetta.

 Courtesy of Blanche Shaheen

One highlight of summer is when those bland, pale and tasteless strawberries of winter get replaced with sultry, sweet red berries on supermarket shelves. If you get your berries from the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market, expect another level of peak flavor and ripeness. The market is still doling out half-flats of these glimmering rubies for under $20, a great deal in this inflationary landscape.

While berries are universally popular, one fruit commonly overlooked in the late summer and early fall is the fig. Figs have been prized in the Middle East since ancient times, when Bedouins carried strings of dried figs packed together like loaves of bread on long, arduous journeys across the desert. The figs provided them with a nutritious, high-carbohydrate food source in a region where food was scarce.

Fig Jam

Warming spices in a fig jam pair perfectly with creamy cheese. 

In this video I show you how to make the ultimate fig jam with fall spices, to warm up your kitchen and your soul! A staple in many middle eastern family’s homes is the fig tree, as this fruit is one of the most popular in the Mediterranean.

Got excess summer fruit? Take advantage of their peak ripeness and sweetness with these creative and easy summer appetizers.

