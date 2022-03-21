Traci Des Jardins’ new upscale eatery el Alto opens for limited seating 5 p.m. Thursday, starting with walk-in only dining at its lounge, bar and communal table. The restaurant, tucked against the paseo breezeway of the new State Street Market at 170 State Street in downtown Los Altos, will subsequently begin reservation-based dining, 5-9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
Des Jardins, born in California's Central Valley and known for her San Francisco restaurants Jardinière (now closed) and Public House in Oracle Park, created el Alto with Mexico culinary tradition and California cuisine in mind. Robert Hurtado, el Alto's chef, collaborated with Des Jardins on a menu that draws on California-Mexican cuisine and showcases agave spirits in its drinks.
Menu highlights from the restaurant include queso fundido, chicken roasted on the central Mibrasa charcoal grill, and cocktails like the "Holy Water," which uses dehydrated hoja santa with green chartreuse, lime and tequila blanco.