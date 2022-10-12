Narrative Fermentations opened in mid-2020 in the brewery space on Alma Avenue in San Jose, vacated when Santa Clara Valley Brewing closed its doors at the end of 2019. As the name Narrative Fermentations might suggest, stories are an important part of the vision of founders and former homebrewers John Phelan and Jon Berkland.
They enjoy sharing stories through their beer, but also by providing a venue that encourages folks to connect with one another. As Berkland told me, “We focus on flavor and balance, brewing beers that we hope excite our customers as much as ourselves. We also pride ourselves on creating a space at the brewery that is inclusive and provides a relaxed atmosphere for the local community to gather and enjoy each other’s company.”
Given the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the summer of 2020, Narrative initially opened as a takeout-only operation, but it was able to open the taproom for eating and drinking in September 2020. Since then, its reputation for outstanding beers and a great roster of food trucks has continued to grow. On a recent Thursday evening, an impressive number of beer drinkers were enjoying the large, casual but comfortable seating area in the brewhouse.
Narrative may be best known for its India Pale Ales, both Hazy and West Coast varieties, but it also has produced excellent lagers, dark beers and sour ales. Following are tasting notes on a few beers I enjoyed during recent visits.
One Two, One Two
One Two, One Two is a 4.9% alcohol by volume (ABV) Czech Dark Lager brewed in collaboration with Elk Grove’s excellent Flatland Brewing Co. Crystal clear, with a deep ruby color and a dense, medium-height khaki head, One Two, One Two showcases an aroma of rich, dark, crusty bread, alongside subtle earthy hop notes. The flavor mirrors the aroma, with the dark bready malt character and moderate earthy hop bitterness and flavor joined by a touch of coffee-like acidity. Moderate carbonation and a medium body lead up to a pleasant dry finish that allows the hop flavor to stand out.
Good Moment
Brewed in collaboration with local homebrewers Jimmy Quenelle and Michael Loperena, Good Moment is a West Coast Double IPA brewed with Mosaic, Sabro and Vic Secret hops. The bright clear golden color and dense white head release intense tropical aromas of mango, pineapple and tangerine, with hints of resin. Potent cannabis-like dankness takes over on the palate, with a classic West Coast bitterness and piney hop flavor that persist through a long-lasting dry finish. The malt character is clean and simple, serving as a canvas for the hops to shine. With a medium body and standard carbonation, the brew is surprisingly smooth, with a noticeable lack of “hot” or harsh alcohol notes for a fresh beer as strong as 8.1% ABV.
FROOOOT
FROOOOT is described by the brewery as a “slushie-style sour ale with blueberries, raspberries, cherries, vanilla beans, and milk sugar.” The 6% ABV beer pours a murky reddish purple in the glass with crimson highlights and a low but thick pinkish head. Its fruity aroma notes meld together to form a sweet-tart impression reminiscent of mixed berry cobbler, with cherries standing out slightly but otherwise all blended in balance. The flavor is very similar to the aroma but with an added suggestion of banana (though the beer contains no bananas). One of my drinking companions thought that pancakes would be a nice accompaniment. The vanilla and lactose add sweet notes without taking away from the fresh, tart fruit character. The beer is full-bodied, but without the sludgy or even chunky consistency of some other slushie-style beers, and there is visible carbonation to help lighten the overall impression.
Slushie-style beers
For the uninitiated, here is a brief history of slushie/slushy/smoothie-style beers. Swedish brewer Omnipollo is credited with the creation of “Milkshake IPAs” in 2015, which added lactose (unfermentable milk sugar) to IPAs, creating a silky smooth mouthfeel and enhanced sweetness. Collaborating with Philadelphia’s Tired Hands Brewing Co., Omnipollo continued to build on the milkshake concept, adding vanilla as well as a variety of fruit purees. If added to beer during the early stages of fermentation, most fruit will be fermented by yeast, increasing the alcohol but not the sweetness of the finished product. However, fruit added after fermentation does not convert to alcohol, leaving the resulting beers even thicker and sweeter.
In the late 2010s, a number of breweries took this concept further, using a sour beer base and adding so much fruit puree that the beers literally poured like a smoothie, because there was at least as much fruit puree as beer in each can. In addition to Narrative Fermentations’ FROOOOT beers, other notable California examples include the Super Pops! series from Santa Cruz’s Humble Sea Brewing Co. and Double Jammer smoothie beers from Burning Barrel Brewing Co. in Rancho Cordova.
Like many new beer styles, smoothie beers have generated some controversy in the craft beer world. Some purists don’t like them because the majority of flavors do not result from the brewing process, but rather from the ingredients added later. And like many new beer styles, there are great examples and not-so-great examples available on the market for you to try.
Derek Wolfgram is a Certified Beer Judge through the Beer Judge Certification Program and an officer of the Silicon Valley Sudzers homebrew club. For more information, visit sudzers.org.
