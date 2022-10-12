Narrative Fermentations

Froooot, a slushie-style sour ale, is sweet, tart and full bodied. The slushie beer style, increasingly popular over the past eight years, adds fruit puree to the sour beer base.

 Courtesy of Derek Wolfgram

Narrative Fermentations opened in mid-2020 in the brewery space on Alma Avenue in San Jose, vacated when Santa Clara Valley Brewing closed its doors at the end of 2019. As the name Narrative Fermentations might suggest, stories are an important part of the vision of founders and former homebrewers John Phelan and Jon Berkland.

They enjoy sharing stories through their beer, but also by providing a venue that encourages folks to connect with one another. As Berkland told me, “We focus on flavor and balance, brewing beers that we hope excite our customers as much as ourselves. We also pride ourselves on creating a space at the brewery that is inclusive and provides a relaxed atmosphere for the local community to gather and enjoy each other’s company.”

