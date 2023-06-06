Downtown Mountain View is about to get tastier.
Downtown Mountain View is about to get tastier.
An estimated 500-800 people are expected to head over to Castro Street 4-8 p.m. June 14 to eat and drink offerings from approximately 20 local vendors at the third Taste of Mountain View event.
“The goal of the Taste of Mountain View is to get people to experience the vibrancy and diversity that is downtown Mountain View,” said Peter Katz, president and CEO of the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce, host of the event. “This is a chance to sample it all and get a taste of it.”
The family-friendly, one-day community event aims to showcase food, wine and beer from local businesses, including Oren’s Hummus, Rootstock Wine Bar, Stephens Green and more. In addition to food vendors, local businesses including clothing store Beyond Threads, bookstore Books Inc. and flower shop Fleur De Lis will be participating.
Katz said the Taste of Mountain View was created “in response to a lot of local merchants who said, ‘We really want events downtown that showcase downtown.’”
While tasting local food and drink, attendees can listen to live music, including the Redwood City-based Bobby Earle Band performing soul and blues at Civic Center Plaza.
“My favorite thing about the Taste of Mountain View is that it gives you a sampling of downtown’s diversity and its vibrancy, and it introduces so many people to foods, stores and offerings that they may not have experienced,” Katz said.
Tickets for food-and-drink combo wristbands are $65; food-only wristbands are $35.
For more information on event, visit tasteofmountainview.com.
Hi, my name is Adrienne Mitchel, and I lead the Food and Wine section and social media. I have a passion for food journalism and love to travel.
