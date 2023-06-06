06_07_23_FOOD_TasteofMV.jpg

Wine is served at a previous year's Taste of Mountain View event. 

 Courtesy of the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce

Downtown Mountain View is about to get tastier.

An estimated 500-800 people are expected to head over to Castro Street 4-8 p.m. June 14 to eat and drink offerings from approximately 20 local vendors at the third Taste of Mountain View event.

