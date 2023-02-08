Whenever Valentine’s Day comes around, we make “lovely” whoopie pies – they are just waiting to be devoured.
When a soft and pillowy red velvet cookie meets a thick and creamy cream-cheese frosting, you know love is in the air.
When we make this recipe, we form the pies in the shape of a heart for that extra Valentine’s touch.
Red velvet cookies
• 1 cup flour
• 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
• 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 stick unsalted butter, softened
• 1/2 cup brown sugar
• 1 egg white
• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1/4 cup buttermilk
• 1/2 tablespoon red gel food coloring
Filling
• 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 3/4 cup powdered sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking tray with parchment paper and draw out heart shapes, 1 inch apart.
For batter, in small bowl, mix flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt, and set aside.
In mixer, add butter and sugar and beat on medium-high speed 3 minutes, or until light and fluffy.
In glass, add egg, vanilla, buttermilk and red food coloring, and mix until combined. Rotate by adding flour mixture in batter in thirds, with milk mixture in halves, starting and ending with flour.
Transfer batter to piping bag and pipe out heart shapes on lined tray. Bake 10-12 minutes, or until fully cooked. Set aside to cool.
For filling, add butter and cream cheese and beat on medium-high speed 2-3 minutes, or until light and fluffy. Add powdered sugar and vanilla, and mix until well combined.
Transfer frosting into piping bag and pipe onto cooled whoopie pie shells.
Sandwich the cookie with filling and enjoy!
Notes: Decorate pies with sprinkles to make them extra fancy. Add mini chocolate chips into filling to give it some texture. They are best served with a cold glass of milk.
Los Altos siblings Punhal and Naiel Chaudry are young bakers who offer accessible recipes for food enthusiasts. For more information, visit instagram.com/lajawabtreats.
