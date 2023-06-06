06_07_23_FOOD_StoneFruit.JPG

Apriums and plums are summer fruits.

 Courtesy of Debra Morris

There’s no better reminder that summer is here than to see juicy California stone fruit such as peaches, nectarines, plums and apricots appear at the farmers’ market.

Stone fruit gets its name from the large seed or “stone” inside. Stone fruits are available from May to October. Following is a roundup of choices.

