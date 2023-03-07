03_08_23_FOOD_Fishcake.jpg

Fish and chips, fisherman’s pie, fish stew – the Irish make the most of their bounty of fish and potatoes. As is the case with many cultural dishes, recipes are equal parts imagination and availability. This makes potatoes an obvious star of so much Irish cuisine, but the island nation’s access to the sea is equally inspirational to the exceptional foods of the Irish.

The craggy cliffs and wild coast of Ireland make for a world-class fishing location. Cod is harvested from the Cork coastline to the Celtic Sea and the western Irish Sea. My favorite recipe of the fish and potato variety is cod fishcakes. The simple, prepare-ahead, comforting meal is a wonderful way to bring an authentic taste of Ireland into your home this St. Patrick’s Day season.

