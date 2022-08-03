Greek salad vacation cooking summer party

Greek wines may be hard to find locally, but a Greek salad can still transport you back to travel.

Perhaps the best treasure we can bring back from summer travel is the place itself: the new perspective gained, the relaxed times had, the people met, the conversations shared and the food that allowed us to make the place a part of ourselves forevermore.

When my crew returns from travel, we extend our time away by replicating breakfasts, lunches and dinners we had while on the road. These recipes endure for years, becoming family favorites. When we serve them, we reminisce about our times together and feel ourselves returning to our past holidays with every remindful bite.

Purchased at a local market for a lunch picnic in France, Town Crier columnist Christine Moore knew at first bite that she’d be re-creating these little marbles of goat cheese once home. 
Goat cheese, smoked salmon, dill and parmesan cheese combine in marble sized Billes de Chèvre.
Wrap smoked salmon in goat cheese and roll it in dill, or vary the theme with cherry tomatoes and basil or dried cherry and pistachio.

