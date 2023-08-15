State Street Market is finally filling up.
Familiar vendors have returned – Little Blue Door (casual California-Indian cuisine) reopened last week, and the bar Murdoch’s will reopen Aug. 30. New vendors are making their debut in the upscale dining hall in downtown Los Altos – The Good Salad began serving up fully customizable salads last week, and Bibo’s NY Pizza will offer Italian classics beginning the last week of August.
These four vendors are joining Orenchi Ramen, Konjoe Burger, Ikuka, Penny Ice Creamery and Little Sky Bakery in the revamped version of State Street Market, which reopened March 20 with only two vendors operating.
State Street Market is scheduled to co-host a ribbon-cutting event with the Los Altos Chamber of Commerce Aug. 30 to celebrate the opening of The Good Salad, Bibo’s NY Pizza and Murdoch’s.
The Good Salad
Sanad Al Souz was somewhat hesitant to name his salad bar The Good Salad at first.
“I wanted a name that was SEO-friendly, and people search for ‘good salads near me,’” Al Souz said. “But ‘good’ implies mediocre.”
But his fear of misleading branding dissipated when he discovered a new brand of chocolate that he said he quickly “fell in love with,” a brand called The Good Chocolate.
“I saw it in the grocery store, and it said ‘40 calories and zero sugar,’” Al Souz said. “I love that the size is just a square, because if it’s in front of me, I’ll eat it, and then I won’t feel good.”
But he figured if something labeled “good” was his new favorite chocolate, he didn’t have to worry about also calling his salads “good.” In fact, he reached out to The Good Chocolate and now sells the brand at his salad bars.
“The goal of The Good Salad is to make good food for good people, so they can feel good about what they’re eating,” Al Souz said. “Our salads are good for your health, good for your taste buds and good for your wallet.”
The Good Salad began in 2021 out of a ghost kitchen in Santa Clara – customers ordered their food online and picked it up at a window of the warehouse. This year, The Good Salad rapidly expanded, adding a 3,000-square-foot production kitchen in San Jose to prep all the ingredients and distribute them among Santa Clara, Los Altos and – starting at the end of the month – the newest location in Palo Alto. This system allows The Good Salad to keep prices low, according to Al Souz, with a signature salad averaging $13-$14.
Al Souz said in addition to comparatively lower prices, The Good Salad stands out from other salad bars because of flavor, customization and customer service.
“Our salads taste better than anything out there,” he said.
While Al Souz doesn’t have a favorite signature salad because he always customizes his own, his favorite dressing is the Pesto Ceezer.
“It has an herby, basil flavor to it, but it’s also creamy and rich,” he said. “It was the first dressing we made, so it set the standard for all the rest of the dressings.”
When customizing a signature salad, The Good Salad offers money back when you remove items. Not only will your salad be made exactly the way you want it, according to Al Souz, the customer service will make you feel good.
“At the Santa Clara store, we have a very limited window of interaction with customers, which is just a few seconds of handoff,” he said. “So, we have to overwhelm people with good service because we only have that small window, and that sets the standard for what we do for the service.”
Bibo’s NY Pizza
Fouad Elian and his older brother Abe, known as “Bibo,” started selling New York-style pizza at the back of their dad’s liquor store in San Jose in 2012.
A year later, they outgrew the space and moved a mile down the road into the Willow Glen Village in San Jose. Now, the brothers own three Bay Area-based pizzerias, with a fourth coming to State Street Market by month’s end.
“We never thought it would get this big, but here we are,” Elian said.
Although Elian grew up in the Bay Area, his family is from New York and they have a passion for true New York-style pizza.
“You get that nice, thin, crispy crust that you can fold,” he said. “It’s just an elevated product, in my opinion.”
Bibo’s sells pizza by the slice, making it convenient for a quick lunch option, Elian noted.
“Or if you’re like me and have two kids, and they want cheese but you really want a meat-lover or a veggie, you can win the best of both worlds and make everyone happy,” he said.
In addition to pizza by the slice, Bibo’s sells pasta. In fact, Bibo’s is bringing an exclusive menu item to State Street Market that combines these two classic Italian dishes. The Spicy Italian Pizza features house-made spicy meatballs with pepperoni, sausage and fresh basil.
“We’re not trying to take over the world,” Elian said. “We’re just trying to make a good, authentic product and keep our customers coming back.”
Bibo’s is currently working on hiring staff in preparation for its grand opening at the end of the month.
“If you’ve been to New York and you love the pizza, that’s a great reason to come in,” Elian said. “If you haven’t, and you want to try an authentic slice, that’s also a great reason to
pop in.”
State Street Market is located at 170 State St. For vendor hours and more information, visit statestreetmarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments