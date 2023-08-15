08_16_23_FOOD_CelinaKull_horiz_.jpg

Celina Kull, manager of The Good Salad in State Street Market, makes the Cali Ceezer Salad.

 Adrienne Mitchel/Town Crier

State Street Market is finally filling up.

Familiar vendors have returned – Little Blue Door (casual California-Indian cuisine) reopened last week, and the bar Murdoch’s will reopen Aug. 30. New vendors are making their debut in the upscale dining hall in downtown Los Altos – The Good Salad began serving up fully customizable salads last week, and Bibo’s NY Pizza will offer Italian classics beginning the last week of August.

08_16_23_FOOD_Sanad.JPG

The Good Salad owner Sanad Al Souz opened his latest location at State Street Market. 
08_16_23_FOOD_PIzza_Fouad_.jpg

Abe “Bibo” Elian, left, and his younger brother Fouad, pictured in 2012, are set to bring their New York-style pizza to Los Altos.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.