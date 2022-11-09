When the leaves start turning red and orange, we know it’s time to bake one of our favorite fall desserts. Nothing can match a nice pumpkin spice bar with a hot cup of tea next to the fire on a chilly fall night. We are so excited to share this recipe with you and hope you enjoy it as much as we do.
Los Altos siblings Punhal and Naiel Chaudry are young bakers who offer accessible recipes for other local food enthusiasts. See their creations at instagram.com/lajawabtreats.
Pumpkin Spice Bars
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 10 ounces vanilla instant pudding mix power
• 1 teaspoon pumpkin spice
• 4 ounces (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, softened
• 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
• 2 cups heavy whipping cream
• 10 ounces canned pumpkin puree
Mix flour, softened butter, brown sugar and chopped walnuts together. Put mixture into greased or nonstick 10x8 or 9x9 pan. Bake 15-20 minutes at 350 F until light golden brown. Let cool and set aside.
In electric mixer, whip 2 cups whipping cream and 1 cup powdered sugar until soft peaks form. In separate bowl, whip softened cream cheese and 1 cup powdered sugar until it becomes smooth, creamy frosting consistency.
In separate bowl, mix whole milk, pudding mix, canned pumpkin, pumpkin spice and 1 cup whipped cream. Combine with whisk and spatula until smooth. Layer cream cheese mixture on top of cooled crust.
Pour pumpkin pudding mixture on top and spread with spatula. Spread remaining whipped cream and sprinkle walnuts for garnish.
Let chill 3 hours or until set. Cut into 18 individual squares and serve chilled.
