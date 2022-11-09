Pumpkin Spice Bars

Nothing can match a nice pumpkin spice bar with a hot cup of tea next to the fire on a chilly fall night.

 Courtesy of Punhal and Naiel Chaudry

When the leaves start turning red and orange, we know it’s time to bake one of our favorite fall desserts. Nothing can match a nice pumpkin spice bar with a hot cup of tea next to the fire on a chilly fall night. We are so excited to share this recipe with you and hope you enjoy it as much as we do.

Los Altos siblings Punhal and Naiel Chaudry are young bakers who offer accessible recipes for other local food enthusiasts. See their creations at instagram.com/lajawabtreats.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.