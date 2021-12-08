Local cookbook author Erin Gleeson is finishing up a new “Road Trip” volume of her “Forest Feast” series, including yet more hand-drawn and -painted recipes from spots as near as Los Altos Hills and throughout California – watch the Town Crier’s food section in the spring for more on her local inspirations.
In search of a recipe to show off the new crop of pomegranates ripening on trees around Los Altos at this time of year, we looked into Gleeson’s archive for this Honey-Balsamic Green Beans recipe. Gleeson drew inspiration from a visit to Mount Etna in Sicily for this speedy, dinner-party-friendly side from “Forest Feast Mediterranean” (Abrams, 2019).
If you aren’t lucky enough to have a neighbor with fruit to share, you can buy pomegranates at local markets, find them pre-prepared at Trader Joe’s, or buy them at local farms like Mountain View’s Deer Hollow Farm, inside Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve, which has been intermittently putting out persimmons and pomegranates for local visitors (remember to carry cash when you hike).
Honey-Balsamic Green Beans
• 4 cups green beans, trimmed and diagonally sliced
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
• 1 tablespoon honey
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• Sea salt to taste
• 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds
• 1/4 cup roasted pistachios, chopped
Saute green beans over medium heat with olive oil, salt and pepper 3-5 minutes or until bright green.
Add balsamic vinegar and honey and toss until beans are glazed, approximately 1 minute.
Transfer to platter and sprinkle with sea salt, pomegranate and pistachios.