In recent years, lager beer styles have grown in popularity. Most lager beer styles originated in Continental Europe and are fermented cold, using bottom-fermenting yeast that works slowly. The German word “lager” refers to storage, as these beers are traditionally cold-aged for several weeks before serving, resulting in crisp, brightly clear beers.
Pilsner is a relatively bitter lager style, though traditional Czech versions are softer and less aggressive than German pilsners.
Belmont’s Alpha Acid Brewing Co. created a hop-forward take on German pilsner with its Prototype Pilsner. The aroma is dominated by spicy, herbal notes of thyme from Noble-type hops, with minimal malt. The 4.7% alcohol by volume (ABV) brew pours a crystal-clear golden color with a moderate white foamy head. On the palate, the initial impression is a spicy, bitter hop bite, with an herbal hop flavor that persists into the crisp, pleasantly bitter finish. Prototype is generously carbonated, with a refreshing medium-light body.
Freewheel Brewing Co. in Redwood City brewed Golden Years German Pilsner in honor of David Bowie, and it weighs in at 5.9% ABV, on the high end for a pilsner. Saaz hops provide a moderate herbal, floral hop aroma, with minimal aroma contribution from the malt. At 40 International Bitterness Units, there is an immediate hit of clean hop bitterness, followed by a rich cereal malt flavor with just a hint of sweetness. The bitterness returns in the crisp, spicy finish, accentuated by medium body and bright carbonation.
Seaport Pils is a 5.3% ABV Czech pilsner from Redwood City’s Ghostwood Beer Co., which just opened its new taproom in downtown Redwood City at the end of June, with Ghostwood beers, lunch and dinner service, and a craft cocktail program. Dry hopping the beer with Saphir hops produces aromas of fresh-mown grass, with notes of tangerine zest and strawberry, and the malt aroma is reminiscent of Wonder Bread (in a good way!). Brightly clear gold in color, with a long-lasting rocky white head, the beer is medium bodied with moderately soft, light carbonation. The mild herbal hop flavor persists into the semi-dry, well-balanced finish that includes both malt and hop components.
Derek Wolfgram is a Certified Beer Judge through the Beer Judge Certification Program and an officer of the Silicon Valley Sudzers homebrew club. For more information, visit sudzers.org.
