09_13_FOOD_Pilsners.jpg

Pilsner, a relatively bitter lager style, is growing in popularity.

 Derek Wolfgram/Special to the Town Crier

In recent years, lager beer styles have grown in popularity. Most lager beer styles originated in Continental Europe and are fermented cold, using bottom-fermenting yeast that works slowly. The German word “lager” refers to storage, as these beers are traditionally cold-aged for several weeks before serving, resulting in crisp, brightly clear beers. 

Pilsner is a relatively bitter lager style, though traditional Czech versions are softer and less aggressive than German pilsners. 

