Pivo pilsner

The hammerhead shark from Humble Sea’s logo takes the place of Firestone Walker’s iconic bear in the Seavo Pils.

 Courtesy of Derek Wolfgram

In 2012, Firestone Walker Brewing Co. from Paso Robles released Pivo Pils, the first widely distributed Italian-style pilsner in the United States – launching a trend that many other craft brewers have subsequently followed.

Italian-style pilsners tend to be very similar to traditional German pilsners in terms of ingredients and process, but with the addition of dry hopping to maximize the aroma qualities of the customary European hops used in the brew. Italian-style pilsners are light in color, body and alcohol, but they pack a punch of flavor.

