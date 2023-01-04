In 2012, Firestone Walker Brewing Co. from Paso Robles released Pivo Pils, the first widely distributed Italian-style pilsner in the United States – launching a trend that many other craft brewers have subsequently followed.
Italian-style pilsners tend to be very similar to traditional German pilsners in terms of ingredients and process, but with the addition of dry hopping to maximize the aroma qualities of the customary European hops used in the brew. Italian-style pilsners are light in color, body and alcohol, but they pack a punch of flavor.
Sadly, Firestone discontinued Pivo as a year-round offering in early 2021, but it has not allowed this iconic and influential beer to fade away, continuing to brew occasional small batches at its Propagator research and development facility in Southern California. In addition, two breweries have collaborated with Firestone to create their own versions of Pivo Pils in the past year.
In early 2022, Firestone teamed up with Santa Rosa’s Russian River Brewing Co. to release cans of Stivo Pils, a mash-up of the recipes for Pivo Pils and Russian River’s STS Pils. The malt bills for both recipes were quite similar, with the main difference being a focus on German Saphir hops in Pivo and French Aramis hops in STS. So, of course the breweries used both hops in Stivo. I really enjoyed Stivo, but sadly didn’t make any tasting notes about it.
In October 2022, Firestone teamed up with yet another California brewery known for its hoppy brews, but where the brewers also love making traditional German styles: Santa Cruz’s Humble Sea Brewing Co. Collaborating with Firestone Walker, Humble Sea made its own modifications to the Pivo recipe.
First, it double decocted the beer. Decoction is a process in which a portion of the grain is removed from the mash, heated to a boil and then returned to the mash. This process facilitates a step mash whereby the mash sits at multiple temperatures, activating different enzymes for a more complete fermentation and enhancing the malt complexity of the finished product. Humble Sea also used different hops, dry hopping with Lorien, a newer Pacific Northwest hop variety with a flavor profile that lends itself well to lagers.
Following are my tasting notes on both Pivo and Seavo.
• Pivo pours a crystal-clear pale gold color, with a large, persistent, rocky head of white foam. At 5.3% alcohol by volume (ABV) and 40 International Bitterness Units (IBU), the recipe includes Spalter Select, Tradition and Saphir hops in the boil kettle, with additional Saphir used for dry hopping.
The bright herbal aroma includes notes of juniper, thyme and spruce, with just a hint of grainy malt backbone. The light, clean malt comes through more prominently in the flavor, but floral/herbal hops with moderate bitterness continue to dominate. Light in body, with spritzy carbonation, the beer finishes crisply, with a long-lasting, moderately bitter herbal hop character.
• Seavo is a pale straw color, slightly lighter than Pivo and revealing a delicate haze. The large head of white foam is also quite rocky, if a bit smoother and moussier than Pivo.
The aroma is balanced, with lightly sweet cereal malt integrated with grassy, floral hop notes including hints of lavender, spruce and a touch of grapefruit rind. Moderately bitter herbal hops dominate the flavor, with just a touch of malt – the flavor profile is quite similar to Pivo. The body is light but feels more substantial and smoother than Pivo, with slightly lower, but still generous, carbonation.
The beer features a softer and less intense, yet still respectably bitter, herbal hop finish. Seavo is also 5.3% ABV, with IBUs not stated.
Derek Wolfgram is a Certified Beer Judge through the Beer Judge Certification Program and an officer of the Silicon Valley Sudzers homebrew club. For more information, visit sudzers.org.
