One of the best things about summer is the joy of eating a delicious, juicy tomato picked fresh off the vine and delivered to a farmers’ market the same day.
According to Laurie Colwin, author of “Home Cooking,” “A world without tomatoes is like a string quartet without violins.”
The taste of fat slices of Early Girls in a simple tomato salad, beefsteak tomatoes stuffed with cooked shrimp or Romas chopped into a fresh pico de gallo salsa are enough to make anyone a convert to summer tomatoes from local growers. These tomatoes are not picked under-ripe, trucked across the country and then gassed to ripen them for display. The flavor of a fresh-from-the-farm tomato surpasses even the “vine-ripened” ones you get at the grocery store.
At the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market, Oya Organics sells tomatoes grown in Hollister.
During the summer months there are many tomato varieties available at farmers’ markets. There are little cherry, pear and grape tomatoes; medium-sized hybrid Early Girls and beefsteak tomatoes; and large, juicy heirloom varieties.
There are more than 10,000 known varieties of tomatoes, each with a slightly different taste, size and even texture. There’s a tomato variety for every culinary need. Beefsteaks are large, juicy and great for slicing on sandwiches. Romas hold up well in sauces and salsas. Sweet little cherry tomatoes are small enough to toss in your mouth for a snack or roast on a sheet pan until they pop with flavor.
Fragrance is an indicator of a good tomato rather than color. Use your nose and smell the stem end. The stem should retain the garden aroma of the plant itself – if it doesn’t, your tomato will lack flavor.
Once you have purchased these luscious tomatoes, don’t store them in the refrigerator. The cold destroys the wonderful flavor and can alter the texture. Place them on the counter and use within three days. If you must refrigerate them, bring them to room temperature before preparing or cooking to bring back some of the flavor.
Here are some easy ideas for using summer tomatoes:
• Toss halved Roma or San Marzano tomatoes with olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper and roast at 400 F 30 minutes to one hour, until slightly blackened. Chop tomatoes, garlic and onion and then add ground chili pepper, some cilantro and lime juice, and you have a savory homemade salsa.
• “Zoodle” some zucchini, then toss with olive oil and halved cherry tomatoes for a light meal. Or toss with cooked pasta.
• Slice thick slabs of beefsteak or colorful heirloom tomatoes and plate. Add sliced mozzarella, a drizzle of olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
• Add a slice of beefsteak tomato to your grilled cheese or bacon, lettuce, avocado sandwich. Any sandwich is better with a slab of summer tomato.
• Make homemade marinara sauce, ketchup or tomato sauce.
Debra Morris works for the Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association, which operates the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market. The seasonal market is scheduled 4-8 p.m. Thursdays on State Street, with a new, expanded footprint extending into part of a parking plaza.
