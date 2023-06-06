06_07_FOOD_TeacMor.jpg

Christine Moore and daughter Annabel enjoy time at Moore’s winery, Teac Mor.

 Courtesy of Christine Moore

I posted to Facebook April 16 asking for suggestions of what our readers want to see in the Food & Wine section. The answer became clear: Christine Moore.

“We adore Christine Moore’s contributions!!” wrote Joy Sheerer.

Teac Mor winery, located in Sonoma County, is on the same land that Christine Moore and her three siblings grew up on.
Christine Moore received her Level 1 Sommelier certification to better understand wine as a co-owner of Teac Mor.

