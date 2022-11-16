While people love feasting on the traditional dishes of Thanksgiving, mounds of leftover turkey can end up in solitary confinement in the corner of the refrigerator. Many find leftover turkey breast in particular to be painfully dry, like insulation foam, certainly not enticing to the palate. While leftovers may not be the most glamorous of foods, repurposing higher-priced protein like turkey is worth the effort.
With just a little bit of creativity, you can transform leftover turkey into delicious meals that can also save you time and money during this busy season.
There are several tricks and tools you can use to add both moisture and flavor to invigorate leftovers.
For one, salt, pepper, herbs and spices are essential. Regardless of whether the turkey was salted before, oftentimes the flavor has faded by day two or three. A shake of oregano, a dash of cumin or a sprinkle of fresh cilantro can go a long way in adding smoky, earthy and fresh flavors. In addition to salt, pepper and spice, aromatics such as garlic and onions add depth of flavor and moisture.
Other ways to add moisture to dry meats include using meat or vegetable broths, lime or lemon juice, salsa or even marinara sauce. More intense sauces such as tabasco, soy sauce or teriyaki also come in handy, depending on the cultural theme of your dish.
A topping of dairy can go a long way in adding some sorely needed richness to leftovers. A dollop of sour cream or crème fraîche, a grating of parmesan or a sprinkle of cheddar or gouda can add that needed creaminess often lacking in lower-fat proteins like turkey breast.
Adding crunchy toppings to your renovated dishes can enhance your post-Thanksgiving dining experience. Think crushed tortilla chips, nuts and seeds, fried onions or shallots, croutons or wonton strips to excite your taste buds.
The following turkey chili recipe applies many of these tools to create a dish you can enjoy all week long. The chili is loaded with sweet peppers and onions, smoky fire-roasted tomatoes and paprika, then rounded out with earthy cumin and chili powder. The turkey becomes soft and makes a fine replacement for ground meat, when chopped and simmered in an aromatic broth accented with garlic and onions. While the recipe calls for pinto beans, you can use whatever beans you wish.
This dish is an economical way to feed a lot of people. To feed even more people using the same amount of protein, simply use two cans of tomatoes instead of one, and double the amount of spices.
You can create a chili bar by lining up toppings such as grated cheddar, lime juice, chopped cilantro and scallions, sour cream, pepitas, Tapatio sauce and avocado so each person can customize their own bowl.
Turkey Chili
• 4 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 can chopped tomatoes (fire roasted even better)
• 1 can pinto beans (or black beans)
• 1 teaspoon chile powder (more if you like it spicy)
• 1 teaspoon allulose or sugar
• 2 tablespoons tomato paste
• 2 1/2 cups cooked turkey meat, chopped
Saute red pepper, jalapeno, onion and garlic in olive oil until soft.
Add rest of ingredients (tomatoes through turkey) and bring to boil, then reduce heat and simmer one hour.
Blanche Shaheen is a journalist, host of the YouTube cooking show “Feast in the Middle East” and a cookbook author.
