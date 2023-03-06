PXL_20220630_134249271.PORTRAIT~2.jpg

Naiel Chaudry and his mother, Aifra Ahmed, behind the scenes of "Kids Baking Championship" after his big win.

 Courtesy of Aifra Ahmed

Locals residents may already be familiar with Naiel Chaudry and his sister, Punhal, through their business Lá Jawab treats, which regularly caters local events with their unique desserts. Others may have had the pleasure of tasting some of their South Asian-inspired treats either by ordering from the siblings directly or by trying one of their recipes published in the Town Crier’s Food & Wine section.

Now, a new spotlight is shining: A recent successful stint on the Food Network’s 11th season of “Kids Baking Championship” has introduced Naiel’s talent to a much broader audience.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.