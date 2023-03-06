Locals residents may already be familiar with Naiel Chaudry and his sister, Punhal, through their business Lá Jawab treats, which regularly caters local events with their unique desserts. Others may have had the pleasure of tasting some of their South Asian-inspired treats either by ordering from the siblings directly or by trying one of their recipes published in the Town Crier’s Food & Wine section.
Now, a new spotlight is shining: A recent successful stint on the Food Network’s 11th season of “Kids Baking Championship” has introduced Naiel’s talent to a much broader audience.
The 13-year-old Bullis Charter School student won the top prize of the reality competition in the season finale that aired Feb. 27, earning him a cash prize of $25,000 and a feature in the Food Network magazine.
After sitting on news of his victory for several months while the series unfolded, Naiel was finally able to celebrate his win with his friends, family and community.
“It was always in the back of my mind that no matter what, I can’t get to this topic of winning, so now it’s really fun to kind of talk about it with people,” Naiel said.
The latest season of the show included a competitive element wherein the competing kids were tested both on their entrepreneurialism and their baking skills, a model that proved right up Naiel’s alley as both an experienced baker and young businessman.
Naiel is thankful for his experience on the show both because of the way it challenged him in his craft and because of the community of young bakers he met while filming. In an interview with the Town Crier last year before the show premiered, his mother, Aifra Ahmed, said the contestants had been keeping up with each other via Zoom and social media since filming wrapped.
“I think the most fun thing for me was to watch these kids connect – like, these are 12 kids from all over the country … and this is the first time they’re meeting, and they just connected like they’ve known each other for, like, 10 years,” Ahmed said. “That was really beautiful to see.”
Naiel experienced many intense moments on the show, including in the final episode when his cake broke apart after baking. (He ultimately pulled it together into a nautical-themed birthday cake.) The most emotional moment, however, was when the judges announced his win and he found himself full of pride.
“My primary reason (for wanting to participate in the competition) was that I want to represent kids like me – brown kids and Muslim kids that don’t necessarily get as represented in the media,” he said. “Because when I was growing up, I didn’t see that as much. So just being able to be that for a lot of people has been just really amazing.”
Life after the win
Lá Jawab has always donated a portion of its proceeds to various charities, and the prize money from “Kids Baking Competition” will be treated the same. Naiel said the cash will be split among donations to local and global organizations, investing in supplies to expand business operations and some put away for his future.
In addition to the money and magazine feature, being on the show has given invaluable recognition to the Chaudry siblings’ brand, which Naiel is certainly taking advantage of. Instead of taking a much-deserved break, he seems busier than ever, juggling booming orders, media interviews and his schoolwork.
Beyond baking, Naiel is passionate about singing in his school choir ensemble and is even considering pursuing some acting opportunities that arose after his appearance on the show. He is also organizing a TEDxYouth event at Cuesta Park March 18, where he will give a speech.
Finally, the Chaudry siblings are promoting their recently published recipe book, “Lá Jawab Treats: A Celebration of Culture & Spice Fusion Recipes,” now available on Amazon.
