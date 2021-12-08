A deep red soup of simple vegetables and delicate dumplings beloved as a winter dish in Israel has unusually strong Los Altos connections this year, from catering to home cooking tutorials from a grandmother of yore.
Los Altos resident Anat Vronsky has been selling the soup, perfectly suited for the region’s cold spells, through her business Anat Catering. Kubbeh selek emerged from the Iraqi-Jewish community but has been adopted by Israelis of all backgrounds, Vronsky said. Her friend, Los Altos resident Sass Somekh, ate kubbeh at his mother’s table in Tel Aviv in the years after they emigrated from Iraq. His mother, Rachel, a proficient cook, handily shaped dumplings that subsequent generations found challenging to master.
“It wasn’t a dish that I grew up on or had at home,” Vronsky said. “It became very popular in Israel when I grew older, and I simply liked it so much that I learned how to make it, using recipes and my taste buds.”
The dish’s three components – a vegetable soup, a semolina dumpling dough and a meat filling – each require preparation, and the craft of shaping the kubbeh does not present a trivial task for first-timers.
“It’s called the ‘Iraqi hand’ – you spread the dough onto your hand, put a bit of the filling and then you hug the filling with the dough,” Vronsky said. “I’ve never met someone who doesn’t like it, but most Israelis here in the Bay Area won’t prepare it – they buy it – so I offered it in the delivery menu.”
Vronsky’s version goes light on the traditional seasonings, which typically include a hearty dose of the baharat spice mixture, a signature regional component shared among some Middle Eastern countries with a use akin to garam masala. Somekh’s mother made a baharat for everyday home use that included cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, cardamom, allspice and finely ground rose buds. In Vronsky’s version of the kubbeh selek, recipe on page 27, the vegetables’ flavor takes the dominant position, with cumin, salt, lemon and a dash of sugar as the only seasonings.
“The soup is very, very important because all the flavors come from the soup, so you always have to taste it and make sure that it is balanced,” she said.
The tiny amount of sugar doesn’t make for a sweet dish, but rather a balance to the sourness of the lemon and the bite of the cumin, just as the salt enhances vegetables flavors rather than making for a distinctly salty broth.
Vronsky adds butternut squash and celery to her Northern Californian iteration of the dish, while Rachel used just beet and onion for her more traditionalist approach to the broth. There are a variety of kubbeh soups within the Iraqi Jewish tradition – Somekh’s mother compiled seven in a family recipe collection – but Vronsky loves the brilliant color beets bring to the winter specialty, and she chiffonades beet greens to use in lieu of parsley or cilantro as a garnish atop the soup.
Cross-border kitchen
Rachel was born in Basra, a southern port city in Iraq, where her father worked as a tea merchant connecting the trade circuit between India and Great Britain, while her mother, Rosa, presided over a bustling kitchen with a special knack for vegetarian dishes done in the Iraqi-Jewish style. The Jewish community in cities such as Baghdad, Mosul and Basra dated back more than 2,000 years, but an exodus that accelerated in 1951 has left very few descendants in their region of origin.
In 1948, when Israel formed as a state and the Arab-Israeli conflict centered in Palestine escalated, shockwaves from the war extended to neighboring nations, including Iraq. Rachel’s husband, Salim, was imprisoned and charged with being a Communist and a Zionist. The rest of the family crossed a river from Iraq to Iran, ultimately settling in an Israeli refugee camp. After five years of labor in a prison, Somekh’s father left Iraq and reunited with children who now spoke more Hebrew than Arabic, and they relearned life together as a family.
As a young man, Somekh moved to the U.S. with his wife, Eta, to pursue a doctorate at Caltech and afterward worked at Bell Labs, Intel and, ultimately, joined Applied Materials when it was still a relatively young company. His mother lived in Israel for the rest of her life, and served as the family cook, gathering relatives who lived around the world for family dinners.
“We were looking for some way to document it,” Somekh said.
Rachel’s grandsons collaborated to create recipesbyrachel.com, with recipes, cooking videos and biography. Her videos, which are hosted on YouTube, have attracted commenters from around the world who resonate with Basrawi cuisine, and grandmothers.
“It reminded people of their own countries, their own traditions,” Somekh said. “Some people saw their grandmother in her, some just fell in love and said that they would love to eat it.”
Anat Vronsky’s Kubbeh Selek
Soup
• 4 medium-size beets, peeled and cubed
• 1 onion, peeled and cubed
• 4 celery sticks, sliced
• 1/2 butternut squash, cubed
• 6-ounce can tomato paste
• 1 tablespoon cumin
• Juice from two lemons
• 1 tablespoon brown sugar
• Salt to taste
Add oil to large pot on medium heat. Add all vegetables, mix and fry 1 minute. Add tomato paste and mix well. Fry 1 minute.
Add sugar, lemon juice, spices and water. Cook 30 minutes.
Filling
• 1 pound beef chuck
• 1 onion, diced
• 1 tomato, grated
• 1 bunch parsley, chopped
• Cumin and salt to taste
Add ground beef to frying pan on medium heat. Break up meat and wait for liquid to release from meat, approximately 1 minute. Add onion, tomato and spices. Fry and break into small pieces. Cook until meat is no longer red. Add parsley.
Dough
• 3 cups semolina
• 1 1/2 cups boiling water
• 3 tablespoons oil
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon cumin
• 1/2 teaspoon paprika
Add semolina to large bowl. Add spices and mix. Gradually add water and gently mix with hands – don’t knead like bread dough or it will become too chewy. Cover and let rest 30 minutes.
Oil hands and take dough and divide into small pieces of equal size. Flatten each piece, not too thin, and fill with meat. Press in with thumb. Wrap and pinch edges. Pass between hands to seal cracks and make smooth. It takes a few tries to get the hang of it.
To finish
Bring soup to boil. Gently add kubbeh. Cover and cook on medium heat 30 minutes. Gently shake pot from time to time.
Decorate with chopped beet leaves or cilantro.