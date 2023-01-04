Tahini fish

Local white-fleshed fish like the Pacific rockfish meet sustainability and health standards and make a mild-flavored canvas for seasonings and sauces.

 Courtesy of Blanche Shaheen

With the start of a new year come the resolute promises of a healthy diet to counteract the indulgences of the previous year.

One protein that is versatile for a variety of different diets, whether Mediterranean, Keto, gluten-free, Paleo or pescatarian, is fish. White fish is very low in fat and loaded with an average of 30 grams of satiating protein per serving.

