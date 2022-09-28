Hot Pot family meal

During a family’s hot pot meal, Lulu Shen, left, adds slices of meat into the boiling soup while her son, Howard, right, pulls out freshly cooked carrot.

 Courtesy of S.M. Lieu

Hot pot is an interactive, fun, celebratory, eat-as-you-cook feast of hot boiling soup filled with broth, thinly sliced meats and a smorgasbord of veggies, mushrooms, noodles and other tasty goodies.

Every fall when the weather begins to cool and loved ones gather, hot pot is my family’s go-to favorite that fills our bellies and warms us from the inside out. Endlessly customizable through infinite choices of soup flavors, meats, dipping sauces and veggies, it is also nutritious and delicious.

the_pot.jpg

You can find a basic electric hot pot cooker on Amazon or at your local Asian grocery store for approximately $60.
meat.jpg

Thinly frozen meats, often sold in Asian grocery stores and sometimes labeled “shabu shabu” meat, come in a variety of options - you can lay out 2-3 options. 
seafood.jpg

Head-on, shell-on, raw shrimp add great flavor to broth and cook well. Live clams that have been scrubbed and soaked to release grit are a treat. Frozen squid you defrost in advance is also attractive and easy to eat.
vegetables.png

Veggie platters are the crown jewel of hot pot - choose a variety of leafy veggies, colorful veggies, mushrooms and tofu. 

