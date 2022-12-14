’Tis the season to make Holly Jolly Peppermint Blondies, fa-la-la-la-la.
Every winter, as the holiday cheer starts to show, we are ready to enjoy these chocolate gooey bars, a nostalgic sweet, with some steaming hot cocoa, while binge-watching iconic Christmas movies.
When the buttery blondie batter meets refreshing peppermint and rich chocolate, you know your taste buds are in for a treat.
We hope you like this recipe as much as we do. It’s time to head to your kitchen and start making it right now!
Los Altos siblings Punhal and Naiel Chaudry are young bakers who offer accessible recipes for other local food enthusiasts. See their creations at instagram.com/lajawabtreats.
Holly Jolly Peppermint Blondies
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/4 cup milk chocolate chips
• 1/4 cup white chocolate chips
• 1/4 cup peppermint candy, crushed
• 1 egg, at room temperature
• 1 stick unsalted butter, melted
• 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
• 1 tablespoon oil (to grease pan)
Preheat oven to 350 F. Whisk together melted butter and brown sugar in medium-sized bowl until fully incorporated. Blend in egg and vanilla extract until combined.
Add flour, baking powder and salt. Mix well.
Toss in milk chocolate chips, white chocolate chips and crushed peppermint candy bits and fold well using spatula.
Grease 9-inch-by-5-inch baking dish and cover base with parchment paper. Spread mixture in pan, and flatten top using spatula. (Optional: Sprinkle more add-ins (chocolate chips, peppermint bits, nuts, etc., on top.)
Bake 22-25 minutes until center is cooked (toothpick inserted in center comes out clean). Let cool to room temperature. Cut into 8-12 squares.
Serve with hot chocolate and whipped cream, and enjoy on a cold winter night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments