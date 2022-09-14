Heirloom apples farmers market

Local farmers have revived heirloom apple varieties, available at their peak in late summer.

 Courtesy of PCFMA

The aroma of apple pie on a September day, the smooth flavor of homemade apple butter on toast or a tempting square of apple cake can signal fall is on its way. Your farmers’ market has a seemingly endless selection of heirloom apples, most of which are relatively uncommon.

Each apple brings its own history and interesting name.

