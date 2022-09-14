The aroma of apple pie on a September day, the smooth flavor of homemade apple butter on toast or a tempting square of apple cake can signal fall is on its way. Your farmers’ market has a seemingly endless selection of heirloom apples, most of which are relatively uncommon.
Each apple brings its own history and interesting name.
After almost disappearing, older apple varieties, popular 50 to 100 years ago, have been making a comeback. Discerning farmers’ market customers have learned to differentiate between a delightfully sweet or tart heirloom apple and the waxed, shiny, sometimes tasteless varieties that are available in the supermarkets. Each heirloom has a distinctive flavor profile, gorgeous skin color and crisp bite.
Many of the commercial apple varieties we see in grocery stores are hybrids, combining the favorite attributes of various heirlooms – namely, predictable traits of size, color, transportability and storage life.
Heirlooms, on the other hand, are open pollinated and have been preserved and passed along for generations in their “pure” form. These heirlooms are particularly important for genetic diversity. Maintaining rich genetic diversity is essential for increased disease resistance, temperature hardiness and preserving the species.
Many apple growers today have returned to growing heirlooms.
The Gravenstein apple, a variety named by the Danes, meaning “gray stone,” was introduced to Northern California in the 19th century by Russian fur traders. It is among the most common heirloom apples and grows mostly in the Sebastopol area. The heritage Fuji and Pink Lady apples also have a long history. These apples, among others, were brought back from near extinction by local farmers wanting to save the older breeds. Direct-to-market sales have increased their visibility and desirability for consumers.
Thick-skinned apples, because they hold their shape, tend to be good for baking whole. Try Fuji, Pink Lady or Gala. You might find early-harvest Gravenstein apples, among the true heirloom varieties still grown. They’re good for apple sauce, cider and just plain tasty eating. Tart apples are best for baking because their flavor holds up. Try Pippin, Granny Smith, Empire or Rome.
At the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market, Allard Farms offers quite a few varieties, including Braeburn, Cameo, McIntosh, Pink Lady and Empire. Rainbow Orchards from Apple Hill in Camino will have many varieties as well, such as Pippin, Fuji, Rome, Honey Crisp, Granny Smith and others.
Debra Morris works for the Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association, which operates the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market. The seasonal market is scheduled 4-8 p.m. Thursdays on State Street through Oct. 13.
