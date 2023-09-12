09_13_FOOD_greekrestaurant.jpg

Barbayani Taverna will take over the space previously occupied by Flora Los Altos. It’s set to open soon. 

 Adrienne Mitchel/Town Crier

The Greek islands are coming to Los Altos – in the form of a new restaurant. 

Barbayani Taverna, set to occupy 388 Main St., former home to Flora Los Altos, in late September or early October, will serve up authentic Greek flavors with Grecian ambience, according to owner Dino Tekdemir. Barbayani, Tekdemir’s fourth existing restaurant in the Bay Area, is a reincarnation of Nemea Greek Taverna in San Jose, one of his restaurants that closed after a fire in 2020. 

Barbayani Taverna will offer both indoor and patio seating.

