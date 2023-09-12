Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
The Greek islands are coming to Los Altos – in the form of a new restaurant.
Barbayani Taverna, set to occupy 388 Main St., former home to Flora Los Altos, in late September or early October, will serve up authentic Greek flavors with Grecian ambience, according to owner Dino Tekdemir. Barbayani, Tekdemir’s fourth existing restaurant in the Bay Area, is a reincarnation of Nemea Greek Taverna in San Jose, one of his restaurants that closed after a fire in 2020.
Now, Tekdemir is bringing back his signature branzino and paidakia, but this time to a different community with an updated restaurant name.
“The name ‘Barbayani’ has a lot of meaning,” he said. “In Greece, you don’t see too many people working at the restaurant. One person – ‘barba’ – cooks for you, serves you. It’s like when someone comes to your home and it’s a homestyle serving.”
Home has special significance to Tekdemir, who now lives in Mountain View but moved from Turkey to the Bay Area in 2001.
“I was scared (to move) because I didn’t know anyone here; I didn’t have relatives or friends here,” the restaurateur said. “I had to learn the culture, learn the people, learn the Bay Area. It took quite a bit of time for me to adjust all these years. It was difficult in the beginning, but after a while, I got used to everything and became part of the community.”
Dream becomes reality
Tekdemir started his journey in the restaurant industry as a dishwasher in San Francisco. Over the years, he worked his way up to a manager position, learning all he could about the restaurant business.
“I think everyone in the restaurant business dreams one day they can open their own restaurant and do their own thing,” he said. “I had that
dream too.”
In 2010, Tekdemir’s dream became a reality, and he opened his first restaurant in Palo Alto, a Mediterranean-themed restaurant called Anatolian Kitchen. Now the proud owner of four Bay Area restaurants, Tekdemir says he won’t forget his humble beginnings.
“I’ve had a lot of employees stay with me for 10 or more years, and it’s because of respect,” he said. “A lot of the workers (from Nemea Greek Taverna) are going to come back again with me. No matter who they are or what their title is, respect comes first in our company.”
One of those employees is Allen Isik, who was the general manager at Nemea Greek Taverna and is now leading Barbayani Taverna. Isik also grew up in Turkey, learning how to cook Greek food from his family, who ran a Greek taverna. Isik developed the recipes that will be offered at Barbayani, and he said his favorite dish is the paidakia.
“Lamb chops are tender and flavorful, and when you cook them on the chargrill with lemon, oregano, virgin olive oil all together, it makes it really special,” Isik said.
Many of the ingredients used at Barbayani Taverna are imported from Greece, such as olive oil and spices, Isik said. In addition to authentic Grecian ingredients, Barbayani Taverna will offer live Greek music on the patio on the weekends, he added.
“You’ll feel like you’re on the Greek islands when you are at the restaurant,” Isik said.
The indoor space has room for 65 diners, and the patio will offer seating for 60 guests and its own outdoor bar. The restaurant won’t close between lunch and dinner service and will be open all days of the week.
According to Tekdemir, equipment, decor, inventory and promotional photos are the final steps to complete before opening Barbayani.
“We want to make sure our opening is good; we want to make sure we’re completely ready to offer our guests the best experience,” he said. “I know the Los Altos community is very strong. I’m very excited to be a part of this community.”
