Table grapes harvest earlier, at a lower sugar concentration, than the region’s wine grapes.

You’ve just found a new variety of table grape at your farmers’ market, not the usual Thompson seedless, but a lovely, deep-red “globe” variety. Or you’ve found the deep blue/black heirloom Concord grape. You’ve just discovered one of the many reasons to shop your local farmers’ market – variety.

Certified farmers’ markets celebrate the value they bring to a local community during National Farmers’ Market Week (Sunday through Aug. 13). The entire month of August can feel like a celebration of local produce reaching its summer peak – the unique varieties of grapes and other fruits and vegetables you buy stimulate local economies, help preserve farmland and increase access to healthy and nutritional food.

