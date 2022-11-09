Thanksgiving sharing of talents and food

Muster the special gifts of your Thanksgiving guests to bring more than just food to the table – special name cards or hobbies can have a place as much as your carefully selected wine (recommendations for that follow, too).

 Courtesy of Christine Moore

You know what’s great about each of our different passions? They’re different. Within this vast array of different skills and interest, we find much in common.

I’m all about food, wine and writing. When I’m learning about, creating or enjoying any of these three passions, I feel my most grateful self. I believe I’m not alone. I bet that when every one of us is involved in the tasks, hobbies and work that stokes our creativity, we are filled with gratitude – that intoxicating emotion that comes from appreciating what brings us joy.

