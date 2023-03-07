03_08_23_FOOD_ghost_town_beer.jpg

Ghost Town’s Nose Goblin Double IPA earned the gold medal in the highly competitive Imperial IPA category at the Great American Beer Festival two years running.

 Courtesy of Derek Wolfgram

The 40th annual Great American Beer Festival, held in October, included a competition with more than 9,900 beers judged to award 300 medals to 177 different beer styles. California breweries took home 76 medals, just over a quarter of the total and over three times as many as Colorado, the next most winning state.

Oakland’s Ghost Town Brewing won three medals, all in highly competitive hoppy beer categories. Its Mordant IPA took gold in the American-style Strong Pale Ale category, Nose Goblin won gold in Imperial IPA for the second year in a row and Cave Dweller nabbed silver in India Pale Lagers. Ghost Town also won Brewery of the Year and Brewer of the Year in the 5,001-15,000 barrels per year category.

