The 40th annual Great American Beer Festival, held in October, included a competition with more than 9,900 beers judged to award 300 medals to 177 different beer styles. California breweries took home 76 medals, just over a quarter of the total and over three times as many as Colorado, the next most winning state.
Oakland’s Ghost Town Brewing won three medals, all in highly competitive hoppy beer categories. Its Mordant IPA took gold in the American-style Strong Pale Ale category, Nose Goblin won gold in Imperial IPA for the second year in a row and Cave Dweller nabbed silver in India Pale Lagers. Ghost Town also won Brewery of the Year and Brewer of the Year in the 5,001-15,000 barrels per year category.
For anyone curious about the distinction between the categories of American-Style Strong Pale Ale and American-Style IPA, it is very subtle. The guidelines for Strong Pale Ales suggest a beer that is slightly lower in bitterness and alcohol than the American IPA category, but the focus on bitterness and hop characteristics is the same, and Strong Pale Ales are not as low in alcohol as pale ales or session IPAs. American-Style IPAs are equivalent to what are commonly called West Coast IPAs, with Hazies judged under separate guidelines. Many beers that win medals in the American-Style Strong Pale Ale category are actually sold as IPAs by the winning breweries.
Ghost Town opened its first location in West Oakland in 2018. Named for the coffin manufacturers formerly located in the area, and with a nod to the founders’ experience playing in a heavy metal band together, Ghost Town’s branding, logo and decor all tend to feature spooky, dark or death-related elements. It opened a second tap room in Oakland’s Laurel District in 2021 with a full kitchen and outdoor beer garden, but all beers are still brewed at the original location.
Ghost Town’s award-winning Mordant West Coast IPA, 6.7% alcohol by volume (ABV), pours luminous gold in the glass with a fluffy white head and a slight haze from a tiny amount of yeast sediment in the can. Bright, sweet, fruity aromas of peach, papaya and cantaloupe from Strata and Mosaic hops shine, with little of the dank resinous characteristics these hops often contribute. Clean, fresh, firm hop bitterness dominates the palate from the first sip trough the long, bitter finish. Subtle hop flavors of tropical fruit and just enough maltiness to provide balance are present, but the bitterness is the dominant characteristic. The beer is medium-bodied and well-carbonated to showcase the hoppiness.
It’s easy to see why Nose Goblin Double IPA won gold medals two years in a row, as it pretty much defines the classic West Coast double IPA style. Orange-gold in color with a slight haze and a medium-height moussy white head, the beer’s aroma highlights sweet orange hop character with touches of underlying malt sweetness and piney hop notes from the use of Nelson, Strata and Mosaic hops. The flavor has a substantial green mango hop bitterness, with well-balanced fruitiness and danknesss and a light malt sweetness to provide contrast to the bitter qualities. With a medium body, moderate carbonation and a relatively aggressive 9.2% ABV and 100 International Bitterness Units, Nose Goblin provides a long-lasting, generously bitter finish.
Sadly, Cave Dweller was not available at press time, though Ghost Town will no doubt brew it again soon to capitalize on its award-winning status.
Derek Wolfgram is a Certified Beer Judge through the Beer Judge Certification Program and an officer of the Silicon Valley Sudzers homebrew club. For more information, visit sudzers.org.
