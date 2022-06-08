Los Altos residents Punhal and Naiel Chaudry have developed a cult following for their gulab jamun cupcakes, ras malai cakes and pastry-based riffs on falooda.
You’ll find their glossy creations on Instagram at LàJawab Treats, at special occasions across Los Altos and Mountain View, and also at school events and fundraisers. The siblings are 12 (Naiel) and 11 (Punhal).
The duo started baking during the pandemic. Bored on a break during Zoom school, they decided to try making lemon tarts for a friend of their mom’s. When those turned out delicious, their ambition grew, with a humanitarian target in the form of a mother having a tough time working as a physician in the early days of the pandemic.
“My dad had just started working at (a new job) and my mom was a frontline doctor. We had a three-course meal planned for them as a date night at our house,” Naiel said.
“We were really nervous – ‘You guys don’t know how to cook!’ – they took three hours in the kitchen, we weren’t allowed to go in there, and made pasta from scratch, sauces, lava cake, and the food was actually pretty good,” their mother, Aifre Ahmed, reported.
Those early ventures spun into a geode marbled cake for the parental anniversary and other projects, sometimes assembled before school at 6 a.m. Before long, family friends were commissioning wedding and birthday cakes and party catering, and the duo has started baking just about every weekend.
Ahmed and dad Moazzam Chaudry both grew up in Pakistan, and the next generation’s baking palate reflects flavors from South Asia, with saffron and cardamom joining strawberry, chocolate and vanilla. Naiel’s best friend loves boba tea, and was gifted a boba and lychee cake for his birthday. The gulab jamun Punhal was tucking delicately into the heart of mini cupcakes one recent Saturday came courtesy of their grandmother. The adults in the family (and visiting journalists) get to practice “quality control” in the form of extra mini cupcakes or tartlets made in addition to the primary creations that are headed out the door.
Ahmed said her children had grown up tasting the fruit breads she baked for neighbors annually from the figs, persimmons and loquats that grow in their yard, but at this point, “their baking is way above my level,” she reported.
When a visitor passed through recently, Naiel was creating a gender reveal cake, with a pink cardamom pastry cream piped in the heart of a cardamom cake with swaths of vanilla whipped cream, and marbled swirls of pink and blue frosting on the exterior. He and Punhal also were filling pastry shells to make classic vanilla pastry cream tartlets topped with fresh fruit, mango panna cottas, the gulab jamun cupcakes and decorative sugar cookies for several weekend events. To keep the peace and play to their strengths the two divide and conquer, Punhal explained. Naiel has a fondness for creme brulee.
“I do tiramisu, keto, healthy cakes – my mom’s friend wanted a sugar-free, gluten-free keto cake for her husband,” she said.
Almond flour, figs and honey ended up playing prominent roles.
They’ve learned the perils of pastry transport (blow the AC on maximum), once driving up an incline as Naiel frantically tried to defeat gravity with a tilting cake in his arms. They use pricy ingredients – their personal shopper (mom) buys chocolate bars in bulk – and had to incorporate as an LLC as they partnered with increasingly formal organizations and made enough to need to file taxes.
They’ve begun to master pricing while still on the cusp of adolescence, calculating pickup and delivery costs and doing market comparison to find their niche.
To browse Naiel and Punhal’s creations, visit instagram.com/LàJawabTreats.
