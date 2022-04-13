The season for fresh spring peas is upon us, and that means brown bags of read-to-shell emerald green will be headliners when the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market opens next week. Local growers like Iacopi Farms from Half Moon Bay are able to bring fresh beans and peas straight from their farm on Thursday afternoons.
You’ll find their peas ready to take home in small paper bags or by the handful. To get the best flavor from your peas, freshness is important when selecting them. All peas develop sweetness as they grow to maturity, but if left on the plant too long, those sugars are converted into starches, making the peas fibrous and tough, with a less-sweet flavor. That’s why Iacopi Farms provides a special kind of access – its peas come to the market freshly picked, at just the right ripeness, directly from the farm to you.
The patriarch of this three-generation farm, Michele “Mike” Iacopi, settled in Pescadero in 1939 after arriving from Italy and immediately took up farming. In 1962, Mike and his father, Louis, began farming with 200 acres in Half Moon Bay, then in 1979 moved the farm nearby to its current 165-acre site, where they farm in a very unique location – between landing strips at Half Moon Bay Airport.
Best known for its fresh shelling and dry beans, its spring peas are also something you should be sure to pick up. Iacopi Farms grows English peas, sugar snap peas and a wide assortment of seasonal vegetables including fava beans, Blue Lake and Romano beans, artichokes, and more.
Iacopi Farms joined farmers’ markets to sell directly to customers after wholesale market profits proved inconsistent – but its produce is also highly sought after by local restaurants, so you may have spotted its vegetables on the menu in Los Altos.
Peas in a pod
Peas are members of the legume family of plants and are divided into two categories – those with and those without edible pods. The peas we know as garden peas or English peas fall into the latter category. They’re also called shelling peas.
Snap peas look like mini versions of the pods of green peas. The difference is that these pods are edible. Sugar Snap and Sugar Daddy are the two varieties of sugar snap peas, the latter a cross between the green pea and the snow pea.
Snow peas used to be viewed by many American diners as specific to Asian cuisines, most often seen in stir fry and noodle dishes. Now they’re more common and available everywhere. The pale green, edible pods are flat and wide with little bulges – the immature peas inside – rippling throughout the pod.
Debra Morris works for the Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association, which operates the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market. The market opens for the season 4-8 p.m. April 21 on State Street, with a new, expanded footprint extending into part of a parking plaza.
Iacopi Farms Pasta with Peas and Mushrooms
• 8 ounces uncooked penne
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1/2 cup shallot, diced
• 2 cups cremini mushrooms, sliced
• 2 garlic cloves, minced
• 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
• 1/2 cup vegetable broth
• 1/2 cup Half-and-Half
• 1 cup Iacopi Farms English peas
• 1/2 cup Iacopi Farms sugar snap peas
• 3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
• 1/2 teaspoon lemon rind, grated
• Juice from one lemon
• Salt and pepper to taste
Cook pasta according to package directions.
Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shallots and mushrooms and sauté 5 minutes until tender. Add garlic and sauté 1 minute. Add flour to mushroom mixture flour and cook 30 seconds, stirring constantly.
Add broth and Half-and-Half. Cook 2 minutes, until slightly thickened. Add English peas, sugar snaps and next five ingredients. Cook 1 minute. Toss cooked pasta with mushroom mixture and serve.