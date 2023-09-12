I went vegan for a weekend.
Not voluntarily – it was because I was visiting my vegan friend in Orange County for Labor Day weekend. And if my friend can only eat at vegan restaurants, I can only eat at vegan restaurants.
So, as I was sitting in the passenger seat of my friend’s red Subaru on the way to La Jolla, I began researching where we could eat. I stumbled across a restaurant (if I can even call it that) named Trilogy Sanctuary, ironically located directly next to another vegan restaurant called Green Door Cafe.
The restaurant was located on the roof of the building, and as we stepped out of the elevator, we were welcomed by a large white dome with people sleeping inside (some yoga thing, I assumed). As we continued walking, we were greeted with the sight of people hanging upside down in fabric cocoons (again, some yoga thing).
We were equally freaked out and intrigued.
“It’s giving cult,” I said.
My friend nodded in agreement, but still we continued walking to the restaurant. Inside, the walls were lined with a colorful, handwritten menu, which I thought added a cute, homey touch reminiscent of Trader Joe’s.
What most intrigued me about the menu was the wraps, which were made with “raw coconut wrap.”
So, I boldly approached the cashier and asked what a “raw coconut wrap” was.
“It’s made from coconut husk, water and salt,” she said. “It tastes a little coconut-y but doesn’t really have much flavor.” That sounded OK to me, so I ordered a falafel wrap.
When the food arrived, I was presented with a plate full of raw vegetables, decorated with what looked like a pancake you would use to wrap moo shu pork at a Chinese restaurant.
I ripped off a piece of the raw coconut wrap, and the cashier was right. It reminded me of a thin crepe.
The falafel itself was very different from other falafel I’d tried before. It wasn’t crispy, but rather was soft and mushy.
Overall, the dish was an overpriced, glorified salad that I could have easily made at home (minus the raw coconut wrap part, but that didn’t add to the dish in any way). Don’t get me wrong, I love salad, so I happily ate the dish. But for close to $20, it just wasn’t doing it for me.
That night we went to an entirely vegan sushi restaurant called The Yasai. There, I had probably the worst ramen of my life (the noodles were overcooked and mushy, there were scarcely any vegetables and the flavor of the broth tasted strangely fishy).
Instead of hating on veganism (I completely recognize its environmental and, in certain situations, dietary benefits), this experience taught me that vegans have it hard.
It’s hard to find good food as a vegan.
Instead of spending a day in San Diego freely walking into any Mexican restaurant and shoving my face in cheesy, meaty enchiladas, I was relegated to seeking out the few vegan eateries and crunching on overpriced salad and slurping down terrible ramen.
So, vegans, I salute your perseverance, and I hope someone makes your cuisine better.
Adrienne Mitchel is a Town Crier staff writer and editor of the Food & Wine section.
