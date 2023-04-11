Cookies are perhaps the most sociable food.
It’s nearly impossible to bake a singular cookie, and even if you do, it’s going to be a massive cookie – you’re forced to share or give yourself a stomachache.
You could argue the same is true for cake, but cookies are easier to transport. Stick one in Tupperware or a Ziploc bag, hold it in your hand or even just toss it to someone.
You definitely can’t do that with cake.
Cookies are also unassuming. If someone hands you a cookie, you don’t bat an eye. With cake, you ask, “Whose birthday, whose anniversary, whose celebration is it?” And part of you doubts that the cake will taste as good as the colorful icing promises.
Cookies taste good regardless of their exterior.
Cookies are the bass in a band. They’re the audio editor of a movie. They’re the stagehand of the musical.
When I was young, I had a book about inventions by women. The first page was on chocolate chip cookies, which the book said was an accident. Instead of mixing melted chocolate into the dough before baking, Ruth Wakefield hoped the chocolate would melt in the oven.
I think it’s fitting that the most popular cookie was created in an unassuming way by an unassuming woman.
And I think in a world full of flashy cakes, it’s OK to be just a simple, sociable cookie.
Below is my favorite recipe for Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies. These cookies have a crispy outside and gooey inside, and the oats add a wonderful texture.
I didn’t come up with the recipe myself, but neither my mom nor I can figure out where the recipe comes from.
• 1/2 cup butter, room temperature
• 1/3 cup granulated sugar
• 2/3 cup light-brown sugar, packed
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 1 egg
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 1/2 cup oats
• 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Cream butter, sugar and light-brown sugar in large bowl. Beat in salt, vanilla and egg.
Stir in flour and baking soda until just combined. Stir in oats and chocolate chips.
Chill dough 1 hour, and preheat oven to 375 F.
Scoop dough onto lined baking sheets and bake 8-10 minutes, until golden but soft.
Adrienne Mitchel is a Town Crier staff writer.
Hi, my name is Adrienne Mitchel, and I lead the Food and Wine section and social media. I have a passion for food journalism and love to travel.
