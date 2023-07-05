There’s nothing quite like enjoying a sugary treat while basking in sunshine. But what summer treat reigns supreme?
Here we ask two Town Crier interns what their favorite summertime sweets are.
Penny Ice Creamery cools
By Annabelle Eaton
The opening of The Penny Ice Creamery in downtown Los Altos a few months ago has provided me with the perfect complement for the warmer days ahead. It is the epitome of a summer treat for me, my family and friends.
Penny welcomes visitors with a pop of color – yellow chairs and tables, colorful signage and a painted mural. On a walk through downtown, it was the exterior that initially attracted me. However, it was the cool scent of cherry, key lime and chocolate that beckoned me to enter as I passed.
When it comes to choosing an ice cream, the one-of-a-kind flavors and endless samples never fail to surprise me, just as they never fail to keep me coming back. With scoops of Lime Cardamom Cherry Crisp, Honey Yogurt Walnut Jam and even Pluot Sorbet, I am never bored with the selection, unlike some other summer treats that grow routine and commonplace with their perpetual sameness.
The selection of toppings is just as creative, featuring marshmallow fluff, dark chocolate cookie crumbs and toasted almonds, just to name a few. This, placed atop one of Penny’s warm waffle cones, comes together to create an artwork that smells of cool delight on a hot summer’s day.
And as soon as I taste Penny ice cream, the incredibly rich and deep flavors explode across my mouth. I experience bitter and sweet, sweet and savory, warm and cold – all in one bite.
When I treated my sisters to similar masterpieces, they also fell in love – both with the multitude of options and with the summer state-of-mind that comes along with the ice cream.
Although Penny is one of the more expensive ice cream shops around, $10 for a double scoop is a small price to pay for the experience and the variety of flavors it brings to Los Altos.
While ice cream is the classic summer treat, Penny has made it so much more. It is not only an ice cream, but a feeling of joy and sunshine. When winter comes around again, it will be Penny that brings me back to the summer.
Annabelle Eaton is a Town Crier intern who attends Pinewood School.
Mango sticky rice rules
By Jasmine Venet
Many people consider ice cream to be the perfect food to mark the start of summer. But my summers don’t really begin until I’ve had a bite of juicy mango in the best form of truly enjoying this golden fruit: mango sticky rice.
Ice cream has oversaturated the summer dessert market – sold everywhere from grocery stores to ice cream trucks – and though a sensible option for these warm months, mango sticky rice has always been my undefeated go-to summer snack.
Nothing reminds me more of humid summers in Asia – where clothes stick to your skin and carrying a fan around with you is practically mandatory – than mango sticky rice. The pairing of glistening slices of ripe, juicy mango with chewy sticky rice drenched in sweet coconut milk and topped with crispy fried mung beans tastes like warm sunshine and is arguably the best way to combat the blistering heat of summers on the other side of the Pacific.
Typically sold as street food in Thailand and Southeast Asia, to some, this dessert might seem like an unexpected blend of ingredients. Mango with rice? But the combination of different textures and simple flavors effortlessly forms the ideal summer treat that always manages to brighten up my taste buds.
Mango sticky rice is very easy to make at home by following any simple recipe but can also be found at your favorite Thai restaurant. And after enjoying a big plate of pad thai, it’s always a welcome treat to finish off a meal with some mango sticky rice with friends before stepping back out into the sizzling summer heat.
Jasmine Venet is a Town Crier intern who attends New York University.
