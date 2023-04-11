With 16 boba tea shops in Los Altos and Mountain View, it can be difficult to choose which one to try. Two Town Crier interns are here to help, providing their opinions on which boba shop they like better.
Boba Guys
By Rebekah Park
High school isn’t like the movies. Between Advanced Placement class assignments, speech and debate, school newspaper and college applications, there’s only one thing that keeps me chugging along – chugging a matcha.
Specifically, a cup of half-sugar matcha-flavored milk tea with chewy honey boba from Boba Guys in downtown Los Altos.
Aside from its tea quality, the overall Boba Guys experience is always refreshing. Walking into the store, the wafting scent of tapioca and tea flavors immediately hits you. The artfully decorated interior and creative merchandise always catch my eye and keep me distracted through long wait times.
I’ve never had to wait more than 10 minutes for my boba order at Boba Guys. When my order is finished, the “bobaristas” never forget to meet my eyes with a smile, telling me to let them know about any adjustments I want to make to my drink. And when I poke my paper straw into the plastic lid of the drink and take a long sip, it hits the spot. Every. Single. Time.
While some believe the unsealed top is inconvenient, I feel it is of the utmost importance when you just want to have a quick taste of whatever your friend is having – without contaminating their straw.
I believe that for a boba store to succeed, it needs to get the basic milk tea menu right. Every time I’ve been to T4, the other boba store downtown, it’s difficult to ignore the watery taste in its milk tea. In contrast, Boba Guys serves its drinks in fullness, with a creamy flavor and fresh, house-brewed tea, not with pre-packaged powder.
While Boba Guys is sometimes viewed as the costly option in comparison to T4, I would rather pay another dollar to get good boba. And $6 (plus tip) is the price of my happiness.
Boba Guys is located at 201 First St. For more information, visit bobaguys.com.
T4
By Karuna Chandran
Let’s face it, downtown Los Altos can sometimes feel like stepping back in time. But four years ago, when T4 opened on Main Street, I was ecstatic to see my favorite downtown finally getting with the times.
My inner child is gleeful at the delightful array of stuffed boba dolls (tragically, they are not available for purchase; I asked), and the retro pop of the turquoise blue makes it feel effortlessly chic.
Not only does it pass the vibe check with flying colors, but the boba also holds up well – both figuratively and literally. The chewy pearls have just enough bite to be enjoyable, while still retaining that soft outer texture. Every time I stop by, I am struck by the delightfully sharp flavor of the passion fruit, the delicious flavor of the royal tea carrying through right at the end.
At nearby Boba Guys, the limited selection of drinks often deprives me of my go-to choice. Sometimes, I don’t want overly fancy, unnecessarily overpriced drinks: I just want my comforting, passion fruit fix. Boba Guys’ lack of sealed lids – unlike every other boba shop – combined with my perpetual clumsiness is not a match made in heaven.
I go through boba withdrawal if I go too long without my refreshing and beloved beverage, but T4 quenches that. If you seek an exciting boba shop that will appease your inner cravings (warning: they may never end), I highly recommend T4 as your next stop.
T4 is located at 131 Main St. For more information, visit thet4.com.
