Dieters, beware: A shop full of giant cookies is coming to Mountain View.
The national chain Crumbl Cookies Thursday launches in Mountain View with a soft opening. The grand opening is Friday.
Expect a weekly rotating menu of shareable cookies packaged in a pink box. While milk chocolate chip and chilled pink sugar cookies are always available, others – including carrot cake, iced oatmeal, double fudge brownie and lemon bar – are among the more than 200 possible flavors offered.
The Mountain View store at 660 San Antonio Road will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, visit crumblcookies.com.
Efren Flores, owner of Holder’s Country Inn and The Original Pancake House, has begun renovations at 134 Main St., Los Altos, which will be the third location of Holder’s Country Inn.
The restaurant, replacing Morsey’s Farmhouse, has two locations in San Jose. It offers omelets, burgers, sandwiches, salads, cocktails and more.
For more information, visit holderscountryinn.com.
