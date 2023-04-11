Dieters, beware: A shop full of giant cookies is coming to Mountain View.

The national chain Crumbl Cookies Thursday launches in Mountain View with a soft opening. The grand opening is Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.