Whether mashed in a baba ganoush dip or layered in casseroles, eggplant takes center stage in many popular Middle Eastern and Mediterranean dishes.
However, eggplant is generally overlooked by the western world, perhaps because many people don’t know how to prepare this intimidating-looking vegetable. Some people avoid eggplant because they think the vegetable is bitter, but there is a tried-and-true method to cooking eggplant successfully. This success begins in the grocery store or farmers’ market.
When shopping for eggplant, choose those that feel heavy, with smooth, taut, unblemished skin and fresh, plump green stalks. “Male” eggplants have a tiny symmetrical circle on the bottom, and those tend to be sweeter with smaller seeds. The key to perfectly roasted or grilled eggplant is to let the vegetable “sweat” out the acidity, which removes bitterness from the seeds, tenderizes the flesh and ensures that the eggplant absorbs less oil during cooking.
This preparation is worth the extra time, as properly cooked eggplant is rich and delicate, with a silky, almost creamy mouth-feel. Eggplant also makes a nutritious replacement for meat in dishes, as it’s rich in vitamin B1, copper, manganese, vitamin B6, niacin, potassium, folate and vitamin K.
One popular preparation of eggplant among Palestinians is M’nazaleh, a casserole of eggplant with a filling of either chicken or lamb. This dish is
similar to Greek moussaka, except the Palestinian version uses a lighter tomato sauce instead of béchamel (a rich white sauce).
This recipe provides instructions on using store-bought marinara sauce, which speeds up the cooking time for busy people on the go and does not compromise on flavor or quality (especially if you use a good-quality organic marinara sauce). For the more traditional recipe, use chilli-cut lamb or chicken for filling. However, you can also use ground chicken or ground lamb for a faster preparation.
This dish tastes great alone as a low-carb meal, or with any variety of rice for a heartier alternative.
M’nazaleh Casserole
• 3 large eggplants, peeled and sliced into half-inch-thick rounds
• Olive oil for brushing eggplant rounds
• 1 large onion, finely chopped
• 4 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 1/2 pounds cubed or ground lamb or cubed or ground chicken thighs
• 1 large onion, finely chopped
• 3 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 teaspoons allspice
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 1 jar standard marinara sauce
• Olive oil
• 1/3 cup pine nuts
Lightly salt both sides of eggplant slices and set aside 30 minutes on baking sheet lined with paper towels. While salt extracts water from eggplant, sauté onions in 3 tablespoons olive oil in large skillet 5 minutes. Add garlic and sauté another minute. Add meat, allspice, salt and pepper to taste, and sauté until browned.
Take eggplant slices and squeeze out any excess moisture with paper towels or thin towels. Brush eggplant slices with olive oil on both sides. Broil eggplant in oven approximately 8 minutes each side, or until nicely browned. Take half of roasted eggplant and layer slices in 13-inch-by-7-inch baking dish. Add meat filling on top and spread evenly. Place another layer of eggplant slices on top of meat filling. Spread marinara sauce over top.
Bake casserole approximately 30 minutes at 375 F. While the M’nazaleh is baking, sauté pine nuts in 1 teaspoon olive oil until browned. Top M’nazeleh with pine nuts before serving.
Blanche Shaheen is a television correspondent for the NBC show “California Live,” host of the YouTube cooking show “Feast in the Middle East” and cookbook author. For more recipes, purchase her cookbook “Feast in the Middle East: A Personal Journey ofFamily and Cuisine” at FeastInTheMiddleEast.com.
