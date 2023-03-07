_03_08_23_FOOD_eggplant_casserole_mnazaleh.jpg

Whether mashed in a baba ganoush dip or layered in casseroles, eggplant takes center stage in many popular Middle Eastern and Mediterranean dishes.

However, eggplant is generally overlooked by the western world, perhaps because many people don’t know how to prepare this intimidating-looking vegetable. Some people avoid eggplant because they think the vegetable is bitter, but there is a tried-and-true method to cooking eggplant successfully. This success begins in the grocery store or farmers’ market.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.