Fall pizza recipe

Family recipes can tether the present to the past. Columnist Christine Moore makes pizza – a staple of her mother’s kitchen growing up – topped with fall ingredients, and serves it with the family vineyard’s rosé, Teac Mor Cuvée Joanne Rosé of Pinot Noir, named for her mother.

 Courtesy of Christine Moore

We call the season of autumn “fall” in the United States. It is the falling of the leaves from the trees that earned the transitional season this fittingly literal name. The act of trees losing their leaves makes the season one of loss within nature.

As I walk along the trail by my house, I find myself marveling at how nature makes use of its losses. The leaves falling now will become part of the soil and bring the new growth of spring. Unharvested produce, heavy in ripeness, will fall to the ground and reseed. Squirrels and birds busy themselves storing away falling nuts and seeds to feed themselves through winter.

Teac More Joanne Rose

Columnist Christine Moore's family produced the 2021 Teac Mor Cuvée Joanne Rosé of Pinot Noir ($22) in remembrance of Christine's mom, Joanne.

