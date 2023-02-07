02_08_23_FOOD_filoli.jpg

The Filoli estate is partnering with the Epicurean Group of Los Altos to reopen Quail Cafe. The renovated cafe opens Feb. 8.

 Courtesy of Filoli

The Woodside-based Filoli estate and gardens is set to reopen its Quail Cafe with a new partner in culinary ventures – Epicurean Group of Los Altos.

Epicurean Group is serving a grab-and-go menu of seasonal savories, sweets and hot beverages, along with beer and wine, out of the Filoli visitor center while renovations are taking place in the Quail Cafe proper. The renovated Quail Cafe is scheduled to reopen today.

