The Woodside-based Filoli estate and gardens is set to reopen its Quail Cafe with a new partner in culinary ventures – Epicurean Group of Los Altos.
Epicurean Group is serving a grab-and-go menu of seasonal savories, sweets and hot beverages, along with beer and wine, out of the Filoli visitor center while renovations are taking place in the Quail Cafe proper. The renovated Quail Cafe is scheduled to reopen today.
“We are so excited to bring a new partner in to enhance the experience at Filoli,” CEO Kara Newport said. “Epicurean Group will be a key part of any visit to Filoli with their role in the Quail Cafe, and we also look forward to creating new exclusive dining experiences together.”
Newport said Filoli visitors can look forward to fresh food prepared on-site, more pop-up beverage and snack service in the garden and special events that offer gourmet experiences.
Epicurean Group is a food service management company dedicated to sustainable dining. An independent, woman- and minority-owned business, it aims to promote environmentally and socially responsible food service management practices.
In line with Filoli’s values, Epicurean Group’s mission is to operate on the principles of high quality, integrity and sustainability. Its practices support the community and encourage the growth of regional organic farms and sustainable food supplies with a commitment to managing, measuring and improving sustainable practices in food service production, supply chain and partnerships.
At Filoli, Epicurean Group will use fresh produce sourced directly from the garden, in concert with Filoli’s recently renovated vegetable garden.
