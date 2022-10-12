Much to the surprise of Los Altos newcomers – and the dismay of vegan residents – the city does not have any dedicated vegan or vegetarian restaurants. Despite the larger Bay Area being known as one of the best vegan food scenes in the country, options for “green eating” in the Los Altos area leave much to be desired.
Members of environmental nonprofit GreenTown Los Altos came together in 2019 to create the Eating Green campaign to address the lack of vegan options in town and to spread awareness of the environmental benefits of eating plant-based foods. A survey conducted by the group showed that many omnivores wanted more local plant-based food options. Early campaign efforts focused on persuading restaurants to meet the local demand by including more plant-based options on their menus, but the campaign has since shifted to focusing on education, plant-based tastings and the Eating Green lunch club, which introduces people to restaurants with vegan-friendly fare.
Last month, the group met at Sumo Sushi Boat at 355 State St., which boasts one of the most robust vegetarian menus in downtown Los Altos. An entire page of the menu is dedicated to vegetarian and vegan appetizers, entrees and sushi rolls that go beyond the expected edamame and avocado rolls.
“We chose Sumo because we want to support chef John Chen for offering so many great vegan options,” club member Davy Davidson said.
Davidson and Isabelle Cnudde took the lead on ordering appetizers for the table, opting for agedashi tofu and oshinko maki rolls. The crispy deep-fried tofu served in a savory broth stood out as a delightful commencement to the meal.
The standouts of Sumo’s vegetarian menu are the unique sushi rolls that would prove difficult to find at any other sushi joint. The Jesse Special roll (a table favorite) includes tofu teriyaki, tempura yam, avocado and teriyaki sauce. The tofu and fresh tempura yam makes for a warm, soft roll that blends the subtle sweetness of the yam and umami of the teriyaki sauce into one satisfying bite. Others enjoyed the veggie green dragon roll and some of the many vegetable noodle soups Sumo has to offer.
Bonding over plant-based food
The club generally draws women (though not exclusively) whose veganism is central to their lifestyle. Cnudde is the founder of Clorofil, a volunteer-based animal advocacy nonprofit and micro-sanctuary in Los Altos. Other club members often deferred to her as one of the most knowledgeable about the environmental effects of the production of meat and dairy.
The conversation at lunch drifted from vegan foods to personal matters, gardening and travel. One woman mentioned a mobile app called HappyCow that assisted her in finding vegan restaurants when traveling to unfamiliar cities.
“This is what I like about these lunches – I learn all sorts of things I wouldn’t have known about,” Davidson said.
In addition to the monthly lunches, Eating Green partners with local organizations to present regular plant-based food-tasting events. Most recently they partnered with Acterra and Clorofil to hold a plant-based dairy tasting, including cheese, milk and ice cream, at the Los Altos Community Center. GreenTown board member Glenda Chang said there are likely more events like these to come.
Although not activism in and of itself, the Eating Green lunch club serves as an opportunity for local residents – both vegan and omnivore – to come together and bond over a shared love of plant-based food. While organizing events that educate the public on the planetary benefits of eating vegan and campaigning for local restaurants to include more diverse vegetarian options are worthy efforts, members find it nice to be able to gather among friends and participate in the centuries-old tradition of sharing a good meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments