GreenTown Los Altos’ lunch club met at Sumo Sushi Boat last month to take in one of the city’s most robust vegetarian menus, with an entire page dedicated to vegetarian and vegan appetizers that go beyond the expected edamame and avocado rolls.

Much to the surprise of Los Altos newcomers – and the dismay of vegan residents – the city does not have any dedicated vegan or vegetarian restaurants. Despite the larger Bay Area being known as one of the best vegan food scenes in the country, options for “green eating” in the Los Altos area leave much to be desired.

Members of environmental nonprofit GreenTown Los Altos came together in 2019 to create the Eating Green campaign to address the lack of vegan options in town and to spread awareness of the environmental benefits of eating plant-based foods. A survey conducted by the group showed that many omnivores wanted more local plant-based food options. Early campaign efforts focused on persuading restaurants to meet the local demand by including more plant-based options on their menus, but the campaign has since shifted to focusing on education, plant-based tastings and the Eating Green lunch club, which introduces people to restaurants with vegan-friendly fare.

