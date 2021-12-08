With the opening of a new taproom by Bay Area favorite Humble Sea Brewing Co. in Pacifica in July, this coastal town of under 40,000 residents now boasts three brewery taprooms, each of which has a different personality and reflects the approach of its respective brewer. In a recent visit, I was able to sample some of the brews from each location and soak in the vibes at each taproom.
Pedro Point Brewing
Pedro Point Brewing has a very casual, locals-oriented approach. Just a couple blocks’ walk from the beach in a well-weathered strip mall, the dog-friendly space is large enough to accommodate a number of visitors, as well as events such as live music and restaurant pop-ups. With approximately a dozen taps, it serves a diverse range of solid beers, including lagers, IPAs, darks, Belgians and sours. Pedro Point Brewing opened in 2018 and was the first of the three brewery tasting rooms in the community.
My favorite offering on the day we visited was its Strawberry Lemmynade kettle sour ale (named for the adorable dog Lemmy whose face is pictured on the label if you buy a four-pack to go, as I did). This 6.1% alcohol by volume (ABV) brew pours a hazy peach color with a low white head of foam. The aroma of tart lemon and bright berry is reminiscent of opening a container of pink lemonade mix (in a good way!). The flavor mirrors the aroma, with notes of SweeTarts candies and a bright, refreshing lemony finish. With a light body, Strawberry Lemmynade is not super complex, but it is a tasty and refreshing brew.
Pacifica Brewery
Pacifica Brewery opened in the fall of 2019 in a newly built facility that reflects the casual elegance of the food and beer. With a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces that flow nicely together, as well as a substantial full bar, the building was designed from the ground up to be a brewery/restaurant in which the food and the beer are co-stars, rather than a brewery that happens to serve food. Founded and owned by Helen Nasser and Sylvain Montassier, who are married, the restaurant’s menu pairs Montassier’s world-class cuisine with beers brewed by award-winning brewmaster Kim Sturdavant, best known for his beers at the now-defunct Social Kitchen and Brewery in San Francisco.
While at Social Kitchen, Sturdavant invented the brut IPA style in 2017. Brut IPAs use the enzyme amyloglucosidase to produce bone-dry beers brewed with adjuncts to create super-light color, and the lack of residual sugars highlights hop character in a unique fashion.
No doubt inspired by brut IPAs, many breweries started brewing another new twist on IPAs in 2020: the cold IPA. Fermented with lager yeast at temperatures higher than a traditional lager but lower than ale yeast, the base malt is pilsner with adjuncts, and American-style hops are centered, including additions during primary fermentation to generate some of the biotransformation characteristics sought by hazy IPA brewers.
Sturdavant named a recent offering Two Things at Once, incorporating the techniques and ingredients of both cold IPA and brut IPA together. True to character for a cold brut IPA, the beer is a very pale straw color from the pilsner malt and rice in the mash, with a low white head and a high level of carbonation. With aromas and flavors of orange zest, green mango and ripe pineapple from the El Dorado and Strata hops, the beer finishes super crisp and dry, allowing the hops to continue to shine.
Two Things at Once would pair nicely with the rich, bold flavors of the menu, including Pok Pok wings, ahi poke, Buffalo cauliflower, wood-fired pizza or the PB burger. A variety of other beers on the menu pair well with the more upscale entrees such as goat ricotta gnudi with braised mushrooms and roasted corn, pepper-crusted filet or wild local halibut with squash medley, Savoy spinach and a “lobster cloud.”
Humble Sea Brewing
Humble Sea Brewing opened in Santa Cruz in 2017 and quickly developed a cult following for its Foggy IPAs, its take on the now-ubiquitous New England hazy IPA style.
The Pacifica taproom marks its first expansion into a second location – beers are still brewed at the Santa Cruz brewery, but it had approximately 20 brews on tap and plenty of four-packs to-go in the large retail store adjacent to the taproom.
The tap list is dominated by its signature hoppy beers, but I was also impressed by its classic take on an English mild ale (Just Squidding). Another standout was their German helles lager (The Original DDH), which won best in show at this year’s California Brewers Cup Competition. With online ordering from the table and a floating crew of servers instead of dedicated servers, the service was less personal than Pedro Point, but impressively fast.
Freaky Fogday is a 7% ABV foggy IPA double dry hopped with a blend of Riwaka, El Dorado, Centennial and Sabro hops. It pours a deeply hazy golden color with a medium white head and medium mouthfeel, with the haziness and texture driven by a large addition of oats in the brewing process. The aroma suggests an oddly complementary combination of Froot Loops cereal and lemon-lime soda. With moderate tropical hop bitterness and hop flavors of tangerine zest and slightly underripe peach, the beer finishes with fresh pine bitterness lingering on the palate.
Derek Wolfgram is a Certified Beer Judge and an officer of the Silicon Valley Sudzers homebrew club. For more information, visit sudzers.org.