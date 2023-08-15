08_16_23_FOOD_Rice Noodle Bowls 3.jpg

Rice Noodle Bowls are the perfect weeknight dinner during a hot summer's evening.

If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.

While the well-known adage refers to life stress rather than meal prep, there’s practical wisdom to it in summer. The 90-plus temperatures of August have me looking for ways to keep our kitchen cool, while still getting dinner on the table. The fix: dinner recipes that keep the cook in the kitchen but keep the hard work and the heat out.

08_16_23_FOOD_RiceNoodleBowls2_.jpg

Add barbecued shrimp to Rice Noodle Bowls for a tasty meal.
08_16_23_FOOD_PorkTenderloin_.jpg

Spanish-Style Grilled Pork Tenderloin
08_16_23_FOOD_PanConTomate_.jpg

Pan con Tomate makes an ideal complement to Spanish-Style Grilled Pork Tenderloin. 
08_16_23_FOOD_Salad 2.jpg

Cucumber, Peach, Avocado Salad

