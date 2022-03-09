Longtime residents will recall the Marie Callender’s that used to anchor the corner of Sherwood Avenue and El Camino Real in Los Altos, now long past and replaced by an apartment complex and modern storefronts (including Coupa Cafe). The regional chain shrank in size again this month – with its San Jose eatery closing, the Sunnyvale location now stands as the only Bay Area representative of the once-great pie empire.
Even as pie fortunes wane, other sweet options have been blossoming in Mountain View, ranging from the new Mochi Waffle Corner at 805 E. El Camino Real to the announced, but still far-off, arrival of a Bay Area restaurateur famed for creating San Francisco’s Kitchen Story. Steven Choi told the Town Crier in an interview that he is starting a total renovation of the historical space he’s leased on Castro Street – he’s not specifying the address, but discerning locals will appreciate that the building had a past life as a quirky lock museum.
His new kitchen should be larger than the original location in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, meaning Choi can expand on the dishes like omurice and millionaire’s bacon that have already made him famous.
After brunch hours, the space is intended to transform into the first Peninsula/South Bay location for U:Dessert Story. The experimental sweets shop brings Korean and Japanese flavors and techniques to constantly evolving confections ranging from brilliantly colored many-layer crepe cakes to bingsoo dishes where the shave ice’s accompaniments range from classic to near molecular gastronomy.
Given the scope of the renovation, Choi said he hopes to open in approximately a year.
And finally, a farewell to Los Altos’ House on First, which had been offering a spacious outdoor haven to diners since the early days of the pandemic. Its sister operation, the Amandine Project lounge at 235 First St., continues.