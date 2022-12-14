12_14_21_FOOD_cocktails_wide.jpg

A coffee table prepped with savory bites, top, and a few pre-prepared cocktails, above, allow a host to plan ahead and enjoy her own party.

 Photos courtesy of Christine Moore

Cocktail parties are ideal events for novice entertainers and well-practiced party throwers alike. There’s no pressure to serve dinner, and guests can enjoy the opportunity to talk with everyone at the party rather than just those seated to their left and right.

With every detail considered and unexpected luxuries scattered throughout, a cocktail party made for mingling is sure to make spirits bright this holiday season. What’s more, with a little preparation, hosts will enjoy the party as much as their guests and avoid the all-too-common, and dreaded, host hostility.

Ginger liquor

You can make ginger liquor easily at home with sugar, brandy, vanilla bean, sliced ginger and orange peel.
