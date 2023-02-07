02_08_23_FOOD_chickendinner.jpg

The partnership of various elements, such as a warm meal, chilled wine and great company, makes for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day dinner at home.

 Courtesy of Christine Moore

Perfection seems a pretty boring concept from my point of view, which is convenient as I’ve never been accused of being perfect at anything.

Entirely without fault and satisfying all requirements, as the definition of “perfect” explains, is something I don’t aspire to. Life has shown me that often my best efforts to do something precisely right epically fail. Instead, I strive to accept the clumsy aspects of who I am and have learned to rely on others. My imperfections reveal missing pieces. This compels me to nurture the relationships that complete my puzzle, so to speak. In so doing, I have found the most amount of love and life satisfaction.

