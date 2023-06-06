It’s no secret that Guy Fieri is my idol and Flavortown is my No. 1 trip destination.
So, when I learned Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen was located within the casino I was staying at in Las Vegas, I knew I had to sink my teeth into what would undoubtedly be the best burger of my life.
The only problem was all my friends were asleep. It was only 9:30 p.m., and instead of my friends and me shoving our faces into juicy burgers, here I was, stomach rumbling, while stuck in a dark hotel room with three sleeping girls.
I guess I’ll go by myself (but I’ll order it to-go because no one eats alone at a Vegas restaurant).
Walking into the restaurant, I was greeted by a handful of smiley Guy-shaped cardboard cutouts, all promising me a first-class flight to Flavortown.
One Holy Guacamole Burger to-go, please.
I took my gigantic burger back to my dark hotel room and began the messy, and likely grotesque, process of engulfing the abomination of a sandwich. Like a Crunchwrap Supreme from Taco Bell, the burger had a crispy tortilla wedged inside it, adding a nice texture that elevated the burger.
But as I continued to merrily chomp away, the crispy tortilla turned soggy. And as I took another bite, I crunched on something that wasn’t tortilla or meat or anything edible really.
A piece of what must have been gristle or bone almost took my tooth out.
Two things happened: (1) I wasn’t hungry anymore, and (2) I realized even Mr. Fieri himself isn’t perfect.
And if Guy Fieri isn’t perfect, I don’t have to be either.
