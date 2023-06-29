“Create a recipe inspired by Los Altos, California, and explain why it’s relevant to the culture of Los Altos.”
Those were the instructions I typed into ChatGPT, a trendy artificial intelligence chatbot that has the power to write essays, code, songs and even recipes.
“Sure!” it replied. “Here’s a recipe inspired by Los Altos, California, and an explanation of why it’s relevant to the culture of the city.”
I waited in anticipation as the bot began to type, revealing a recipe for Los Altos Avocado Salad with Citrus Dressing.
The recipe was simple – it involved no cooking and only a handful of ingredients. In addition to avocado, the recipe included cherry tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese and pine nuts.
But perhaps more interesting than the recipe itself was the explanation for why ChatGPT generated this particular dish.
“Los Altos, California, is known for its vibrant food culture and proximity to fresh and local ingredients,” it wrote. “This recipe showcases the city’s connection to the abundant agriculture in the region, particularly its association with avocados. The use of avocados, a staple in California cuisine, pays homage to the local produce and the state’s agricultural heritage.”
It continued: “The salad also features a citrus dressing, incorporating the bridge flavors of lemons and limes. Citrus fruits are grown in abundance in California, and the tangy dressing adds a zesty and refreshing element to the dish. The combination of avocados, citrus and other fresh ingredients reflects the emphasis on wholesome, farm-to-table cuisine that characterizes the culinary scene in Los Altos.
“Furthermore, the salad’s diverse flavors and textures mirror the diverse community of Los Altos. The salad greens provide a crisp and vibrant base, while the creamy avocados, juicy tomatoes, tangy feta cheese and crunchy pine nuts create a harmonious blend of tastes and textures. This reflects the multicultural community in Los Altos, where diverse backgrounds and flavors come together to create a rich and vibrant community.”
Refreshing recipe
While I enjoyed reading ChatGPT’s explanation on the use of avocado and citrus in the recipe, I felt that it was too broad, referencing California crops rather than Los Altos crops. If I were to create my own Los Altos-based recipe, I would include apricots as an ingredient, which used to be grown in abundance in the city. I would also include almonds, which pair nicely with apricots, to reference Almond Avenue and Almond School.
I was surprised that ChatGPT didn’t boast that its recipe was vegan, gluten-free and allergen-friendly, which it could have argued is indicative of Californian cuisine. I was also surprised it didn’t explain why it decided to create a salad versus any other type of dish. I’d guess it chose a salad because of how California is known for its health-conscious cuisine. One could also argue it chose a salad because salads aren’t necessarily indicative of any one particular culture.
Regardless of how specific to Los Altos the recipe actually was, I decided I would still make it and give it a taste test. The ingredients were easy to source and relatively affordable, with the exception of pine nuts, which cost me $10 for one bag from Trader Joe’s.
The recipe was quick and simple to put together, and the resulting salad was refreshing and tasty. The citrus dressing was very bright and tart, which served the dual purpose of balancing the decadent avocados and removing the sharp bite of the red onions. Usually, a vinaigrette is three parts oil and one part acidic component, but, likely due to the size of my citrus fruit, this dressing was three parts acidic component and one part oil.
Overall, I’d say this recipe is perfect for a summer side dish, and this experience has convinced me to use AI to generate more recipes in the near future.
Los Altos Avocado Salad with Citrus Dressing
Salad
• 4 cups mixed salad greens
• 2 ripe avocados, sliced
• 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
• 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
• 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
• 1/4 cup toasted pine nuts
Dressing
• Juice and zest of 1 lemon
• Juice and zest of 1 lime
• 2 tablespoons honey
• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
• Salt and pepper to taste
In large salad bowl, combine mixed salad greens, sliced avocados, cherry tomatoes, red onion, crumbled feta cheese and toasted pine nuts.
In separate bowl, whisk together lemon juice, lime juice, lemon zest, lime zest, honey, olive oil, salt and pepper. Taste dressing and adjust seasonings according to your preference.
Drizzle citrus dressing over salad and toss gently to coat all ingredients evenly.
Follow the Town Crier’s Instagram (@losaltostowncrier) to watch a video of how to make Los Altos Avocado Salad with Citrus Dressing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments